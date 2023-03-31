U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,083.00
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,049.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,091.25
    +9.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.43
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.20
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2390
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0650
    +0.3760 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,086.64
    -522.58 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.48
    -5.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

31 March 2023
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 30 March 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 190,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 974.1804p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 290,929,600.
    
The above figure (290,929,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320


Recommended Stories