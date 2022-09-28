Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Reuters

The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.