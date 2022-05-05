U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,286.00
    -9.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,941.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,482.50
    -48.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.60
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.34
    +0.53 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.20
    +30.40 (+1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.75 (+3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -3.83 (-13.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2534
    -0.0101 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5560
    +0.3820 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,555.50
    +1,199.95 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.23
    +39.90 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ALITF
  • NCDMX

05 May 2022

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 4 May 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 160,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 959.2378p per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 299,765,181.

The above figure (299,765,181) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320


