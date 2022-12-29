U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

29 December 2022
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 28 December 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 35,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 937.6p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 292,729,600.
    
The above figure (292,729,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320


