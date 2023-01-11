Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

TechCrunch

Carta, the 11-year-old, San Francisco-based outfit whose core business is selling software to investors to track their portfolios, has sued its former CTO, Jerry Talton, who the company says was fired "for cause" almost three weeks ago, on Friday, December 23. In its lawsuit, Carta is suing Talton for damages, citing "his wrongful and illegal acts as an executive of Carta" and suggesting he both betrayed the company and sexually harassed its employees despite being given a role that came with "hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary and benefits, and substantial equity awards." On first read, it sounds like a company throwing the kitchen sink at a would-be whistleblower whose tactics were ham-handed (and illegal, says Carta).