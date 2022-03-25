U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

25 March 2022

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 24 March 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 270,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 971.0000p per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 303,554,181.

The above figure (303,554,181) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320


