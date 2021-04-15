The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Opens Applications for 2021 Scholarship Program

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for the 2021 fall semester. In partnership with the Ford Motor Company Fund, The Loreen Arbus Foundation, and NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, AWMF recognizes and supports future generations of women in media with over $20,000 in scholarships awarded annually.

"For years, these generous partners have stood with AWMF to support, encourage, and promote women in the media industry at every level, and we are proud to continue that tradition of advancing women in media," says Heather Cohen, Chair, AWM/F Board of Directors. "Now, more than ever, we are proud to provide deserving young women the opportunity to complete their education and meet their full potential."

The AWMF Scholarship Program opportunities include:

Ford Emerging Voices Scholarship

In partnership with the Ford Motor Company Fund, the "Emerging Voices" Scholarship consists of one $5,000 scholarship for a student pursuing a media career as a producer, writer, director or on the business side of media companies in areas such as television, radio, digital media, streaming, publishing, advertising, and production, made payable directly to the student's educational institute in the name of Ford Motor Company Fund for the 2021 fall academic semester. The selected winner will be given the opportunity to be mentored by an Alliance for Women in Media Board member. Winning submissions will be featured on AWM's website and social networks. The mission of the Ford Motor Company fund is to strengthen communities and help make people's lives better. Education is the foundation for success. It is key to making lives better, creating social change and building sustainable communities. That's why Ford Fund invests more than $16 million annually to support educational initiatives that empower people to envision and lead change in their communities or in their own lives.

Story continues

Ford Empowering America Scholarship

In partnership with the Ford Motor Company Fund, the "Empowering America" Scholarship program consists of one $5,000 scholarship for a winning student pursuing a media career as talent in front of the camera or microphone in an area such as television, radio, or digital media, made payable directly to the student's educational institute in the name of Ford Motor Company Fund for the 2021 fall academic semester. The selected winner will be given the opportunity to work with the Ford Motor Company Fund to conduct interviews as part of the Faces of Ford Fund program. Winning submissions will be featured on AWM's website and social networks.

Loreen Arbus Foundation & AWMF Scholarship

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation engaged in a partnership with The Loreen Arbus Foundation to focus on the needs, achievements, contributions, and stories of citizens with disabilities. The Loreen Arbus Foundation and AWMF Scholarship provides a deserving female communications/media undergraduate or graduate student with a scholarship to their educational institution for $2,500 and a ticket to attend an upcoming AWM event. Winning submissions will be featured on AWM's website and social networks. The Loreen Arbus Foundation supports a broad scope of interests including advocacy for women and girls, scientific and medical research, minorities, people with disabilities, gender and racial equality in media, the arts, animal rights, and global peace. The Foundation has established and funds many scholarships that both enhance and elevate social consciousness around key societal issues. Loreen Arbus holds the trailblazing distinction of being the first woman to head programming for a U.S. network, a feat accomplished twice (both at Showtime and Cable Health Network/Lifetime).

NCTA & AWMF Scholarship

The NCTA - The Internet and Television Association & AWMF Scholarship allows a deserving female communications/media undergraduate or graduate student to create an original piece (essay, digital short, video, animation, multi-media or other concept chosen by the student) that will be featured in NCTA and AWMF media distribution channels. In addition, the chosen student will receive a scholarship to their educational institution for $5,000 and a ticket to attend an upcoming AWM event. This scholarship serves to fund a promising student's education as well as to provide a unique and compelling piece for her resume. NCTA believes in a technology and entertainment future that will advance innovation, inspire creativity, unleash connectivity, and exceed consumer expectations for a wide range of high-quality services. Annually, the organization donates millions to efforts that include everything from enhancing student learning and digital literacy, to restoring and rebuilding towns after natural disasters, and much more.

The Alliance for Women in Media, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in all facets of media. The Foundation supports educational programs and scholarships and hosts the Gracie Awards, which recognize individual achievement and programing by, for, and about women at the student, local, and national level.

To learn more about the AWMF scholarship opportunities and to apply, visit https://allwomeninmedia.org/foundation/scholarships/. Scholarship materials are due by June 11, 2021.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF): In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook . For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-alliance-for-women-in-media-foundation-opens-applications-for-2021-scholarship-program-301270301.html

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation