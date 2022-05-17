U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

The Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation announces its new board of directors

·3 min read

Founding board member Kimberly George will serve as president

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation, founded on the principles of supporting the workers' compensation industry through networking, mentorship and collaboration, has announced that founding board member Kimberly George, Sedgwick global head, innovation and product development will serve as the organization's president.

Additionally, following a thorough search and interview process, the Alliance has announced that the following industry leaders will join its board of directors:

  • Julie Fetherman, chief client officer, Gain Life

  • Laurie Frey, senior manager, risk management, Kohl's Department Stores

  • Allison Hanson, vice president of sales, ExamWorks

  • Julie Layton, risk management segment leader and managing director, Marsh

  • Nina Smith, Alliance founding board member, president, customer & market operations, Enlyte

  • Nicol Vargas, chief financial officer, Ringler Associates

The current Alliance board members include:

  • Josephine Copeland, senior vice president of managed care product design and strategy, Sedgwick

  • Lisa Hannusch, Alliance founding board member, Rhino Inspired/The Hannusch Group

  • Dionne Lacey-Artis, senior vice president of field and regional sales, Optum

  • Jennifer Ryon, executive vice president of commercial operations, FIGUR8

  • Nicole Sauk, chief financial officer, Ametros

  • Marijo Storment, former CEO, Paradigm Complex Care Solutions

As members of the Alliance board, these women create platforms for dialogue on the challenges and opportunities for women in the workplace while leveraging their impressive career experience to support stakeholders serving the workers' compensation market.

Two founding Alliance board members, Danielle Lisenbey, co-chief executive officer at MedRisk and Ann Schnure, vice president at Concentra, are retiring from the board at the end of the month. "We would like to thank Danielle and Ann for their generous contributions to the Alliance," George added.

"I am honored to continue my service to the Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation as its new president and be joined by such a stellar group of board members. Our industry thrives from the Alliance's followers' and sponsors' commitment to personal and professional development, industry education, inclusivity, and camaraderie. I look forward to continuing this Alliance's mission in my term as president," George stated.

The Alliance is inclusive of all professionals in workers' compensation, with the belief that we can all learn from and support each other. The organization has grown to over 6,000 active participants with a national presence and diverse representation from all facets of the industry.

To view entire board membership and to learn more about the Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation, visit www.allianceofwomen.org.

About Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation The Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation was formed in 2016 when two women's organizations (Women in Workers' Compensation and the Women Executives in Workers' Compensation) merged to create a single entity. The Alliance is a unique organization that brings together an entire industry to work together for the common good. Our goal of inclusively is manifested in our encouragement of men and women alike to participate in the organization to work side-by-side for the advancement of women and for the betterment of the industry overall. The focus of the Alliance is to create positive change in the workers' compensation industry through networking, support, mentoring and collaboration. For more, see www.allianceofwomen.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-alliance-of-women-in-workers-compensation-announces-its-new-board-of-directors-301549409.html

SOURCE Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation

