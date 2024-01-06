Alliance for Working Together awarded $250,000 Industry Sector Partnership Grant

Jan. 6—The Alliance for Working Together Foundation recently announced that it has been awarded $250,000 through Ohio's Industry Sector Partnership Grant.

The nonprofit is one of just 26 workforce partnerships across the state receiving a portion of $5 million in funding.

According to AWT officials, the investment underlines the organization's commitment to fostering a strong, skilled workforce that meets the needs of coveted jobs, benefiting Ohioans and the state's job creators.

Industry Sector Partnerships are designed to develop and support regional workforce policies and improvements to drive collaboration between local businesses, education and training providers, and community leaders/stakeholders.

The grants also help to support the operations of new and existing Industry Sector Partnerships around the state.

The foundation, as the Ohio Manufacturers' Association-endorsed industry sector partner for Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties, will utilize the funding to enhance workforce development through targeted training and exposure to rewarding manufacturing careers, officials noted.

"With these grants, we're able to foster robust workforce pipelines that better meet the evolving demands of our industry partners," stated Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik in a news release. "Not only are we strengthening the bridge between education and employment, but we're empowering communities to cultivate strategies that will ensure a skilled workforce for generations to come."

Ohio has invested $12.5 million in Industry Sector Partnerships over the last four years. The first three rounds of the grant program awarded 27 partnerships a total of $7.5 million.

The awarded partnerships, additionally, will focus on building a workforce in multiple industry sectors, including transportation and health care.

The recent awards double the amount of funding ever awarded in a single round, officials noted.

Story continues

"We are grateful to Gov. (Mike) DeWine, Lt. Gov. (Jon) Husted and Director Mihalik for their continued commitment to investing in Ohio's workforce pipeline," said AWT Executive Director Teresa Simons. "This funding will significantly boost our efforts to develop our regional workforce.

"Our focus remains on providing high-quality training and creating pathways to rewarding careers in manufacturing," she added. "We are excited to continue to collaborate with our manufacturing members, and educational and community partners to make this vision a reality."

For more information about AWT, visit www.thinkmfg.com.