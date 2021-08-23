U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

1 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

9/2/2021

9/3/2021

9/17/2021

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

9/2/2021

9/3/2021

9/17/2021

$0.05326 per share of investment income




















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.





Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301360766.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

