ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:






FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

8/4/2022

8/5/2022

8/19/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

8/4/2022

8/5/2022

8/19/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income




















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.





 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301593706.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

