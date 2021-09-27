U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.08 (+4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9900
    +0.3050 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,107.78
    -380.88 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31,2021.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27


1.80%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28


1.27%

3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33


0.70%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27


0.62%

5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28


0.59%

6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29


0.56%

7) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 8/15/29


0.51%

8) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 1.125%, 7/09/35


0.50%

9) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28


0.48%

10) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47


0.47%




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy


6.84%

Communications - Media


5.77%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


5.27%

Services


3.47%

Basic


3.10%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.99%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.93%

Technology


2.79%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


2.70%

Capital Goods


2.63%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.38%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.65%

Transportation - Services


0.53%

Transportation - Airlines


0.47%

Other Industrial


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


44.89%

Credit Default Swaps


21.72%

SUBTOTAL


21.72%

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.23%

Finance


1.69%

REITS


1.26%

Insurance


0.89%

Brokerage


0.29%

Other Finance


0.24%

SUBTOTAL


6.60%

Utility



Electric


1.01%

Other Utility


0.14%

SUBTOTAL


1.15%

SUBTOTAL


74.36%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


3.59%

Insurance


1.69%

Finance


0.57%

Brokerage


0.12%

REITS


0.12%

Other Finance


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


6.11%

Industrial



Basic


0.94%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.75%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.55%

Energy


0.50%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.49%

Transportation - Airlines


0.43%

Technology


0.32%

Capital Goods


0.21%

Other Industrial


0.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.11%

Communications - Media


0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.04%

Services


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


4.58%

SUBTOTAL


10.69%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


6.30%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.49%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.43%

Agency Fixed Rate


0.37%

SUBTOTAL


7.59%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


7.20%

Credit Default Swaps


0.23%

SUBTOTAL


7.43%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.02%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.02%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


5.06%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.57%

Energy


0.76%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.62%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.40%

Capital Goods


0.34%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.16%

Communications - Media


0.07%

Services


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


3.95%

Utility



Electric


0.36%

SUBTOTAL


0.36%

Financial Institutions



REITS


0.13%

Banking


0.05%

Insurance


0.04%

Other Finance


0.02%

Finance


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.26%

SUBTOTAL


4.57%

Interest Rate Futures


4.55%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.86%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.71%

Technology


0.63%

Capital Goods


0.54%

Energy


0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.24%

Communications - Media


0.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.20%

Services


0.18%

Other Industrial


0.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.07%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.04%

SUBTOTAL


4.11%

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.22%

SUBTOTAL


0.22%

Utility



Electric


0.22%

SUBTOTAL


0.22%

SUBTOTAL


4.55%

Global Governments


3.91%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


1.83%

SUBTOTAL


1.83%

Common Stocks


1.80%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


1.35%

SUBTOTAL


1.35%

Total Return Swaps


0.95%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.25%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate


0.21%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.17%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.64%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.47%

Preferred Stocks



Industrial


0.34%

Financial Institutions


0.10%

SUBTOTAL


0.44%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.23%

Warrants


0.05%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.06%

Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


1.48%

Cash


0.71%

Foreign Currency


-0.02%

SUBTOTAL


2.17%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-4.53%

Swaps Offsets


-28.06%

SUBTOTAL


-32.59%

Total


100.00%




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


72.27%

United Kingdom


2.84%

Canada


2.21%

Luxembourg


1.52%

France


1.48%

Mexico


1.43%

Brazil


1.24%

Spain


0.94%

Switzerland


0.85%

Argentina


0.82%

Nigeria


0.80%

Egypt


0.74%

Ukraine


0.72%

Germany


0.72%

Bahrain


0.67%

Dominican Republic


0.63%

Italy


0.58%

Ivory Coast


0.57%

Zambia


0.52%

Colombia


0.51%

Oman


0.51%

Finland


0.48%

Sweden


0.44%

Ghana


0.40%

Netherlands


0.40%

Angola


0.40%

China


0.38%

Senegal


0.36%

Macau


0.36%

Gabon


0.34%

Australia


0.30%

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.30%

El Salvador


0.27%

Turkey


0.26%

Jamaica


0.25%

Indonesia


0.24%

Hong Kong


0.24%

Israel


0.23%

Peru


0.23%

India


0.20%

Ecuador


0.18%

Bermuda


0.17%

South Africa


0.15%

Denmark


0.13%

Chile


0.13%

Japan


0.11%

Panama


0.10%

Trinidad & Tobago


0.09%

Venezuela


0.07%

Ireland


0.07%

Kuwait


0.04%

Morocco


0.04%

Cayman Islands


0.02%

Belgium


0.02%

Czech Republic


0.02%

Norway


0.01%

Total Investments


100.00%




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


100.48%

Canadian Dollar


0.11%

Great British Pound


0.02%

Argentine Peso


0.01%

Indian Rupee


0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit


0.01%

Norwegian Krone


0.01%

Polish Zloty


0.01%

Russian Rubles


0.01%

Brazilian Real


-0.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.01%

Japanese Yen


-0.01%

New Zealand Dollar


-0.01%

Colombian Peso


-0.10%

Euro


-0.53%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


3.19%

AA


0.31%

A


0.82%

BBB


14.97%

BB


33.79%

B


27.07%

CCC


8.73%

CC


0.21%

C


0.14%

D


0.21%

Not Rated


4.86%

Short Term Investments


1.48%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.06%

N/A


4.28%

Total


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


9.42%

1 to 5 years


54.96%

5 to 10 years


24.62%

10 to 20 years


5.42%

20 to 30 years


3.49%

More Than 30 years


0.24%

Other


1.85%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


6.98%

Average Bond Price:


104.08

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


27.32%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


27.32%

Average Maturity:


5.35 Years

Effective Duration:


4.38 Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,129.28 Million

Net Asset Value:


$13.10

Number of Holdings:


1563

Portfolio Turnover:


51%




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301386077.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Dividend-Paying Renewable Energy Stocks Can Help You Withstand a Market Crash

    Renewable energy projects can generate consistent cash flows for decades, and that could help investors in a market crash.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Aurora Cannabis sales shrink more than expected, stock falls in late trading

    Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s sales continued to decline while losses mounted in the final three months of the Canadian company's fiscal year, sending shares lower Monday afternoon.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • 2 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy at a Huge Discount Right Now

    The broad stock market might be near an all-time high, but game-changing companies C3.ai and Zillow certainly aren't.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    Does the September share price for QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • 3 Great Stocks That Pay You Each Month

    You can not only earn monthly income from these stocks but also expect fatter dividends from time to time.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    GoodHaven Funds, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned 24.95% for the first half of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index advanced 16.94%, the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index returned 16.19%, the HFRI Fundamental Growth Index returned 17.61%, the […]

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.