AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31,2021.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
1.80%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.27%
3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33
0.70%
4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.62%
5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28
0.59%
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29
0.56%
7) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 8/15/29
0.51%
8) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 1.125%, 7/09/35
0.50%
9) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28
0.48%
10) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
0.47%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
6.84%
Communications - Media
5.77%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
5.27%
Services
3.47%
Basic
3.10%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.99%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.93%
Technology
2.79%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.70%
Capital Goods
2.63%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.38%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.19%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.65%
Transportation - Services
0.53%
Transportation - Airlines
0.47%
Other Industrial
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
44.89%
Credit Default Swaps
21.72%
SUBTOTAL
21.72%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.23%
Finance
1.69%
REITS
1.26%
Insurance
0.89%
Brokerage
0.29%
Other Finance
0.24%
SUBTOTAL
6.60%
Utility
Electric
1.01%
Other Utility
0.14%
SUBTOTAL
1.15%
SUBTOTAL
74.36%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.59%
Insurance
1.69%
Finance
0.57%
Brokerage
0.12%
REITS
0.12%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
6.11%
Industrial
Basic
0.94%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.75%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.55%
Energy
0.50%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.49%
Transportation - Airlines
0.43%
Technology
0.32%
Capital Goods
0.21%
Other Industrial
0.17%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Communications - Media
0.05%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.04%
Services
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
4.58%
SUBTOTAL
10.69%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
6.30%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.49%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.43%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.37%
SUBTOTAL
7.59%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
7.20%
Credit Default Swaps
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
7.43%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.02%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.02%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.06%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.57%
Energy
0.76%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.62%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.40%
Capital Goods
0.34%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.16%
Communications - Media
0.07%
Services
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
3.95%
Utility
Electric
0.36%
SUBTOTAL
0.36%
Financial Institutions
REITS
0.13%
Banking
0.05%
Insurance
0.04%
Other Finance
0.02%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.26%
SUBTOTAL
4.57%
Interest Rate Futures
4.55%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.86%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.71%
Technology
0.63%
Capital Goods
0.54%
Energy
0.26%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.24%
Communications - Media
0.21%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.20%
Services
0.18%
Other Industrial
0.17%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.07%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.11%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
0.22%
Utility
Electric
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
4.55%
Global Governments
3.91%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
1.83%
SUBTOTAL
1.83%
Common Stocks
1.80%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.35%
SUBTOTAL
1.35%
Total Return Swaps
0.95%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.25%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.21%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.17%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.64%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.47%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.34%
Financial Institutions
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.44%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.23%
Warrants
0.05%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.06%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
1.48%
Cash
0.71%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
2.17%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-4.53%
Swaps Offsets
-28.06%
SUBTOTAL
-32.59%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
72.27%
United Kingdom
2.84%
Canada
2.21%
Luxembourg
1.52%
France
1.48%
Mexico
1.43%
Brazil
1.24%
Spain
0.94%
Switzerland
0.85%
Argentina
0.82%
Nigeria
0.80%
Egypt
0.74%
Ukraine
0.72%
Germany
0.72%
Bahrain
0.67%
Dominican Republic
0.63%
Italy
0.58%
Ivory Coast
0.57%
Zambia
0.52%
Colombia
0.51%
Oman
0.51%
Finland
0.48%
Sweden
0.44%
Ghana
0.40%
Netherlands
0.40%
Angola
0.40%
China
0.38%
Senegal
0.36%
Macau
0.36%
Gabon
0.34%
Australia
0.30%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.30%
El Salvador
0.27%
Turkey
0.26%
Jamaica
0.25%
Indonesia
0.24%
Hong Kong
0.24%
Israel
0.23%
Peru
0.23%
India
0.20%
Ecuador
0.18%
Bermuda
0.17%
South Africa
0.15%
Denmark
0.13%
Chile
0.13%
Japan
0.11%
Panama
0.10%
Trinidad & Tobago
0.09%
Venezuela
0.07%
Ireland
0.07%
Kuwait
0.04%
Morocco
0.04%
Cayman Islands
0.02%
Belgium
0.02%
Czech Republic
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
100.48%
Canadian Dollar
0.11%
Great British Pound
0.02%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Indian Rupee
0.01%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Polish Zloty
0.01%
Russian Rubles
0.01%
Brazilian Real
-0.01%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.01%
Japanese Yen
-0.01%
New Zealand Dollar
-0.01%
Colombian Peso
-0.10%
Euro
-0.53%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
3.19%
AA
0.31%
A
0.82%
BBB
14.97%
BB
33.79%
B
27.07%
CCC
8.73%
CC
0.21%
C
0.14%
D
0.21%
Not Rated
4.86%
Short Term Investments
1.48%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.06%
N/A
4.28%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
9.42%
1 to 5 years
54.96%
5 to 10 years
24.62%
10 to 20 years
5.42%
20 to 30 years
3.49%
More Than 30 years
0.24%
Other
1.85%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
6.98%
Average Bond Price:
104.08
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
27.32%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
27.32%
Average Maturity:
5.35 Years
Effective Duration:
4.38 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,129.28 Million
Net Asset Value:
$13.10
Number of Holdings:
1563
Portfolio Turnover:
51%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301386077.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds