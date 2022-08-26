U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.66
    -141.46 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,283.40
    -1,008.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,141.71
    -497.56 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.83
    -64.81 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.98
    +0.46 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -20.90 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0100 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5090
    +1.0390 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,695.03
    -958.25 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.93
    -26.28 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AWF

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2022 were $903,758,607 as compared with $1,036,685,870 on  March 31, 2022 and $1,128,170,999 on June 30, 2021. On June 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.48 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021





Total Net Assets

$903,758,607

$1,036,685,870

$1,128,170,999

NAV Per Share

$10.48

$12.02

$13.08

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,144,937 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(130,128,069) or $(1.51) per share for the same period.


First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2022

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2022

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2021





Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$14,144,937

$15,242,349

$12,600,304

Per Share

$0.16

$0.18

$0.15

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Loss

$(130,128,069)

$(68,969,183)

$30,242,167

Per Share

$(1.51)

$(0.80)

$0.35

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc--reports-first-quarter-earnings-301613170.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Recommended Stories