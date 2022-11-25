U.S. markets closed

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2022 were $872,213,880 as compared with $903,758,607 on  June 30, 2022 and $1,119,559,569 on September 30, 2021. On September 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.12 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021





Total Net Assets

$872,213,880

$903,758,607

$1,119,559,569

NAV Per Share

$10.12

$10.48

$12.98

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

 

For the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,430,202 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(29,030,797) or $(0.33) per share for the same period.


Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2022

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2022

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2021





Total Net Investment                    

$14,430,202

$14,144,937

$14,120,459

   Income  




Per Share

$0.17

$0.16

$0.16





Total Net Realized/

$(29,030,797)

$(130,128,069)

$(5,787,757)

   Unrealized Loss




Per Share

$(0.33)

$(1.51)

$(0.07)

 

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301687313.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

