ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2022 were $894,747,987 as compared with $872,213,880 on September 30, 2022 and $1,107,356,837 on December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.38 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021







Total Net Assets $894,747,987 $872,213,880 $1,107,356,837 NAV Per Share $10.38 $10.12 $12.84 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, total net investment income was $15,507,694 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $38,043,228 or $0.44 per share for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021







Total Net Investment Income $15,507,694 $14,430,202 $11,229,751 Per Share $0.18 $0.17 $0.13 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $38,043,228 $(29,030,797) $(6,488,352) Per Share $0.44 $(0.33) $(0.08)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

