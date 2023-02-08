ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Cision

GAAP Diluted Net Income of $0.59 per Unit

Adjusted Diluted Net Income of $0.70 per Unit

Cash Distribution of $0.70 per Unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"2022 presented an extraordinarily challenging investing and operating environment. Investment returns were adversely impacted by a concurrent decline in equity and fixed income markets, with fixed income posting the worst annual returns on record. Nevertheless, our diversified global platform posted its fourth consecutive year of active organic growth," said Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO of AllianceBernstein. "Two of our three distribution channels grew organically, driven primarily by our alternatives/multi-asset services. Our full year effective fee rate improved by 3% due to mix shift and the acquisition of CarVal, reflecting our strategic growth into Private Alternatives, supported by our strategic partner Equitable Holdings. For the full year, our average AUM declined by 6%, adjusted operating income decreased by 22%, and adjusted operating margin of 28.4% compared with 33.6% the prior year. Adjusted earnings and unitholder distributions decreased by 24% year-over-year."

(US $ Thousands except per Unit amounts) Q4 2022

Q4 2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change























U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





















Net revenues $ 990,176

$ 1,264,682

(21.7) %

$ 4,054,290

$ 4,441,602

(8.7) % Operating income $ 203,741

$ 392,605

(48.1) %

$ 815,096

$ 1,216,462

(33.0) % Operating margin 20.0 %

30.8 %

(1,080 bps)

21.5 %

27.3 %

(580 bps) AB Holding Diluted EPU $ 0.59

$ 1.27

(53.5) %

$ 2.69

$ 3.88

(30.7) %























Adjusted Financial Measures (1)





















Net revenues $ 802,114

$ 1,024,326

(21.7) %

$ 3,336,234

$ 3,609,536

(7.6 %) Operating income $ 231,947

$ 394,363

(41.2) %

$ 947,197

$ 1,214,310

(22.0 %) Operating margin 28.9 %

38.5 %

(960 bps)

28.4 %

33.6 %

(520 bps) AB Holding Diluted EPU $ 0.70

$ 1.29

(45.7) %

$ 2.94

$ 3.89

(24.4 %) AB Holding cash distribution per Unit $ 0.70

$ 1.29

(45.7) %

$ 2.95

$ 3.90

(24.4 %)























(US $ Billions)





















Assets Under Management ("AUM")





















Ending AUM $ 646.4

$ 778.6

(17.0 %)

$ 646.4

$ 778.6

(17.0 %) Average AUM $ 636.0

$ 761.1

(16.4 %)

$ 686.5

$ 730.8

(6.1 %)





























(1) The adjusted financial measures represent non-GAAP financial measures. See page 15 for reconciliations of GAAP Financial Results to Adjusted Financial Results and pages 16-17 for notes describing the adjustments.

Bernstein continued: "Our fixed income investment performance lagged, with 20% of assets outperforming in 2022, while the majority of equity assets outperformed. In Retail, gross sales of $66 billion were down from a record 2021. Despite fixed income outflows, US and Japan retail grew organically, as did our active equity and municipal businesses. In Institutional, we posted net inflows for the fourth consecutive year, driven by robust custom target date sales. Our year-end pipeline of $13.2 billion had an active fee rate more than three times the channel average, with private alternatives more than 80% of the fee base. Our Private Wealth business grew organically for the fifth year in the last seven. Bernstein Research revenues declined by 8% year-over-year, reflecting constrained institutional trading volumes amidst global uncertainty.

Bernstein concluded, "Entering 2023, we expect continued volatility in global financial markets as inflation and interest rates expectations evolve, with related impacts on the economy and corporate earnings. Our experienced investment teams and diverse offerings, which include an expanded private markets offering, and new vehicles such as active ETF's, position us well to serve our clients' needs. That said, we enter 2023 with an AUM base 17% below the prior year period, necessitating global cost reduction measures, including headcount reduction, while balancing select growth investments. In this environment, we will continue to pursue insight that unlocks opportunity, for our clients, unitholders and stakeholders."

The firm's cash distribution per Unit of $0.70 is payable on March 16, 2023, to holders of record of AB Holding Units at the close of business on February 21, 2023.

Market Performance

Global equity and fixed income markets were up in the fourth quarter and down for the full year of 2022.



4Q 2022 2022 S&P 500 Total Return 7.6 % (18.1) % MSCI EAFE Total Return 17.4 (14.0) Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Return 1.9 (13.0) Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index 8.0 (12.7)

Assets Under Management ($ Billions)

Total assets under management as of December 31, 2022 were $646.4 billion, up $33.7 billion, or 6%, from September 30, 2022, and down $132.2 billion, or 17%, from December 31, 2021.



Institutional

Retail

Private

Wealth

Management

Total Assets Under Management 12/31/22 $297.3

$242.9

$106.2

$646.4 Net Flows for Three Months Ended 12/31/22:













Active $3.6

$(2.5)

$(1.2)

$(0.1) Passive (1.9)

(0.9)

1.0

$(1.8) Total $1.7

$(3.4)

$(0.2)

$(1.9)















Net Flows for Twelve Months Ended 12/31/22:













Active $9.1

$(7.1)

$(1.1)

$0.9 Passive (2.8)

(4.5)

2.8

$(4.5) Total $6.3

$(11.6)

$1.7

$(3.6)

Total net outflows were $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter versus net outflows of $10.5 billion in the third quarter, and net inflows of $7.4 billion in the prior year period. Total net outflows were $3.6 billion for the full year of 2022 versus net inflows of $26.1 billion in the prior year. Prior period AXA S.A. ("AXA") redemptions of low-fee fixed income mandates and net flows excluding these redemptions were as follows:



4Q 2022

4Q 2021

2022

2021

(in billions)



AXA redemptions $—

$—

$4.5

$1.3 Net (outflows) Inflows excluding AXA redemptions $(1.9)

$7.4

$0.9

$27.4

Institutional channel fourth quarter net inflows of $1.7 billion compared to net outflows of $6.3 billion in the third quarter. Institutional gross sales of $12.6 billion increased sequentially from $1.9 billion. Full year 2022 net inflows of $6.3 billion compared to net inflows of $2.3 billion in the prior year. Full year 2022 gross sales of $32.2 billion increased from $31.7 billion in the prior year. The pipeline of awarded but unfunded Institutional mandates decreased sequentially to $13.2 billion at December 31, 2022 from $24.7 billion at September 30, 2022.

Retail channel fourth quarter net outflows of $3.4 billion compared to net outflows of $5.0 billion in the third quarter. Retail gross sales of $14.2 billion increased sequentially from $13.8 billion. Full year 2022 net outflows of $11.6 billion compared to net inflows of $20.8 billion in the prior year. Full year 2022 gross sales of $65.9 billion decreased from $100.0 billion in the prior year.

Private Wealth channel fourth quarter net outflows of $0.2 billion compared to net inflows of $0.8 billion in the third quarter. Private Wealth gross sales of $4.1 billion were flat sequentially. Full year 2022 net inflows of $1.7 billion compared to net inflows of $3.0 billion in the prior year. Full year 2022 gross sales of $17.5 billion decreased from $18.3 billion in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

We are presenting both earnings information derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and non-GAAP, adjusted earnings information in this release. Management principally uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating performance because we believe they present a clearer picture of our operating performance and allow management to see long-term trends without the distortion caused by long-term incentive compensation-related mark-to-market adjustments, real estate charges/credits and other adjustment items. Similarly, we believe that non-GAAP earnings information helps investors better understand the underlying trends in our results and, accordingly, provides a valuable perspective for investors. Please note, however, that these non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, any measures derived in accordance with US GAAP and they may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Management uses both US GAAP and non-GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance. The non-GAAP measures alone may pose limitations because they do not include all of our revenues and expenses.

AB Holding is required to distribute all of its Available Cash Flow, as defined in the AB Holding Partnership Agreement, to its Unitholders (including the General Partner). Available Cash Flow typically is the adjusted diluted net income per unit for the quarter multiplied by the number of units outstanding at the end of the quarter. Management anticipates that Available Cash Flow will continue to be based on adjusted diluted net income per unit, unless management determines, with concurrence of the Board of Directors, that one or more adjustments made to adjusted net income should not be made with respect to the Available Cash Flow calculation.

US GAAP Earnings

Revenues

Fourth quarter 2022 net revenues of $990.2 million decreased 22% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Lower performance-based fees, investment advisory base fees, distribution revenues and Bernstein Research revenues and higher investment losses were offset by higher net dividend and interest income.

Full year 2022 net revenues of $4.1 billion decreased 9% from $4.4 billion in 2021. Lower investment advisory base fees, performance-based fees, distribution revenues, Bernstein Research revenues and higher investment losses were offset by higher net dividend and interest income.

Fourth quarter 2022 Bernstein Research Services ("Bernstein") revenues decreased 12% from the prior year period. The decrease was driven by a significant decline in customer trading activity across all regions as a result of market conditions. Full year 2022 Bernstein revenues decreased 8% compared to the prior year. The decrease was driven by significantly lower customer trading activity in Europe and Asia due to local market conditions.

Expenses

Fourth quarter 2022 operating expenses of $786 million decreased 10% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by lower promotion and servicing expenses, employee compensation and benefits expense and general and administrative ("G&A") expense, offset by higher amortization of intangibles, interest expense and contingent payment arrangements. Within promotion and servicing expenses, lower distribution related payments, transfer fees, marketing expense and amortization of deferred sales commissions were partially offset by higher travel and entertainment. Within employee compensation and benefit expense, lower incentive compensation, commissions, fringes and recruitment costs were offset by higher base compensation. G&A decreased due to lower portfolio servicing fees and a favorable foreign exchange translation impact, partially offset by higher professional fees, valuation adjustments related to the classification of Bernstein as held for sale and the impairment of certain acquisition related intangible assets.

Full year 2022 operating expenses of $3.2 billion were flat as compared to 2021. Higher G&A expenses, amortization of intangibles, interest expense and contingent payment arrangements were offset by lower promotion and servicing expense and employee compensation and benefits expense. G&A increased due to higher professional fees, portfolio servicing expenses, technology costs, office-related expenses, valuation adjustments related to the classification of Bernstein as held for sale and the impairment of certain acquisition related intangible assets. Promotion and servicing expense decreased due to lower distribution related payments, transfer fees and trade execution costs, partially offset by higher travel and entertainment and firm meeting expenses. Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased due to lower incentive compensation, partially offset by higher base compensation, commissions and other employment costs.

Operating Income and Net Income Per Unit

Fourth quarter 2022 operating income of $204 million decreased 48% from $393 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and operating margin of 20.0% decreased 1,080 basis points from 30.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 operating income of $815 million decreased 33% from $1.2 billion in 2021, and operating margin of 21.5% decreased 580 basis points from 27.3% in 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 diluted net income per Unit was $0.59 as compared to $1.27 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 diluted net income per Unit was $2.69 as compared to $3.88 in 2021.

Non-GAAP Earnings

This section discusses our fourth quarter and full year 2022 non-GAAP financial results, compared to the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The phrases "adjusted net revenues", "adjusted operating expenses", "adjusted operating income", "adjusted operating margin" and "adjusted diluted net income per Unit" are used in the following earnings discussion to identify non-GAAP information.

Revenues

Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net revenues of $802 million decreased 22% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to lower performance-based fees, investment advisory base fees and Bernstein Research revenues.

Full year 2022 adjusted net revenues of $3.3 billion decreased 8% from 2021. The decrease is primarily due to lower performance-based fees, investment advisory base fees and Bernstein Research revenues.

Expenses

Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted operating expenses of $570 million decreased 9% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to lower employee compensation and benefits expense, promotion and servicing expense and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses, partially offset by higher interest expense. Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased due to lower incentive compensation, commissions, fringes, other employment costs and base compensation. Promotion and servicing expense decreased due to lower transfer fees, trade execution costs and marketing expense, offset by higher travel and entertainment. Within G&A, the decrease was driven by a favorable foreign exchange translation impact, partially offset by higher professional fees and technology costs.

Full year 2022 adjusted operating expenses of $2.4 billion was flat as compared to 2021. Lower employee compensation and benefits expenses were partially offset by higher G&A expenses, promotion and servicing expenses and interest expense. Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased due to lower incentive compensation, partially offset by higher base compensation, commissions and other employment costs. Within G&A, the increase was driven by higher technology costs, professional fees, office-related expenses and portfolio servicing expenses. Promotion and servicing expense increased due to higher travel and entertainment costs and marketing expenses, partially offset by lower trade execution costs and transfer fees.

Operating Income, Margin and Net Income Per Unit

Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $232 million decreased 41% from $394 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin of 28.9% decreased 960 basis points from 38.5%.

Full year 2022 adjusted operating income of $947 million decreased 22% from $1.2 billion in 2021. Adjusted operating margin of 28.4% decreased 520 basis points from 33.6%.

Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted diluted net income per Unit was $0.70 as compared to $1.29 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year adjusted diluted net income per Unit was $2.94 as compared to $3.89 in 2021.

Headcount

As of December 31, 2022, we had 4,436 employees, including 203 AB CarVal employees, compared to 4,118 employees as of December 31, 2021 and 4,490 as of September 30, 2022, including 196 AB CarVal employees.

Unit Repurchases



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions) Total amount of AB Holding Units Purchased/Retained(1) 2.6

2.7

5.2

5.6 Total Cash Paid for AB Holding Units Purchased/Retained(1) $ 104.1

$ 136.6

$ 211.8

$ 262.3 Open Market Purchases of AB Holding Units Purchased(1) —

0.3

2.3

2.6 Total Cash Paid for Open Market Purchases of AB Holding Units(1) $ —

$ 14.2

$ 92.7

$ 117.9



(1) Purchased on a trade date basis. The difference between open-market purchases and units retained reflects the retention of AB Holding Units from employees to fulfill statutory tax withholding requirements at the time of delivery of long-term incentive compensation awards.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, available on February 10, 2023. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC, and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed below, could also adversely affect AB's revenues, financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

The forward-looking statements referred to in the preceding paragraph include statements regarding:

The pipeline of new institutional mandates not yet funded: Before they are funded, institutional mandates do not represent legally binding commitments to fund and, accordingly, the possibility exists that not all mandates will be funded in the amounts and at the times currently anticipated, or that mandates ultimately will not be funded.

The possibility that AB will engage in open market purchases of AB Holding Units to help fund anticipated obligations under our incentive compensation award program: The number of AB Holding Units AB may decide to buy in future periods, if any, to help fund incentive compensation awards depends on various factors, some of which are beyond our control, including the fluctuation in the price of an AB Holding Unit (NYSE: AB) and the availability of cash to make these purchases.

Qualified Tax Notice

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation §1.1446-4(b)(4). Please note that 100% of AB Holding's distributions to foreign investors is attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, AB Holding's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate, 37% effective January 1, 2018.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of December 31, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.4% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AllianceBernstein may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com .