AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2022.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35


2.45 %

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29


2.25 %

3) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46


1.73 %

4) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42


1.70 %

5) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48


1.67 %

6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58


1.66 %

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30


1.65 %

8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62


1.61 %

9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39


1.51 %

10) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41


1.49 %




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


21.76 %

Toll Roads/Transit


8.38 %

Airport


7.70 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous


5.68 %

Electric Utility


5.25 %

Higher Education - Private


2.84 %

Tobacco Securitization


2.70 %

Industrial Development - Industry


2.55 %

Prepay Energy


2.54 %

Water & Sewer


2.25 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


1.34 %

Port


0.69 %

Industrial Development - Utility


0.49 %

Higher Education - Public


0.47 %

Senior Living


0.22 %

SUBTOTAL


64.86 %

Tax Supported



Special Tax


15.91 %

State G.O.


7.89 %

Local G.O.


1.83 %

State Lease


1.11 %

SUBTOTAL


26.74 %

Prerefunded/ETM


7.04 %

Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family


0.61 %

SUBTOTAL


0.61 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


0.45 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.30 %

SUBTOTAL


0.30 %

Total


100.00 %




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

California


11.24 %

Illinois


11.01 %

New York


8.41 %

Pennsylvania


7.61 %

New Jersey


6.10 %

Wisconsin


5.92 %

Florida


5.24 %

Connecticut


4.82 %

Texas


3.95 %

South Carolina


2.98 %

Michigan


2.96 %

Alabama


2.42 %

Virginia


2.20 %

Ohio


2.10 %

North Carolina


1.95 %

Colorado


1.81 %

Georgia


1.73 %

Oklahoma


1.71 %

Nebraska


1.70 %

Minnesota


1.45 %

Tennessee


1.43 %

Arizona


1.38 %

Utah


1.16 %

Maryland


1.09 %

District of Columbia


0.99 %

Iowa


0.95 %

Kentucky


0.85 %

Kansas


0.83 %

Indiana


0.66 %

West Virginia


0.64 %

New Hampshire


0.58 %

Puerto Rico


0.51 %

Hawaii


0.41 %

Arkansas


0.33 %

Louisiana


0.18 %

Washington


0.14 %

Massachusetts


0.13 %

South Dakota


0.13 %

Other


0.30 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


4.70 %

AA


28.11 %

A


33.80 %

BBB


22.35 %

BB


2.76 %

D


0.21 %

Not Rated


0.73 %

Pre-refunded Bonds


7.04 %

Short Term Investments


0.30 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


2.21 %

1 To 5 Years


6.03 %

5 To 10 Years


15.79 %

10 To 20 Years


30.51 %

20 To 30 Years


37.31 %

More than 30 Years


8.15 %

Other


0.00 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


11.62 %

Average Coupon:


4.81 %

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


1.86 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


4.47 %

VMTP Shares:


39.61 %

Total Fund Leverage:


45.94%*

Average Maturity:


    7.24 Years

Effective Duration:


    5.69 Years

Total Net Assets:


$362.58 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$12.61

Total Number of Holdings:


190

Portfolio Turnover:


5.00 %




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.47% through the use of tender option bonds, 39.61%  in issued and outstanding
VMTPs and 1.86% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.






** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because
it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.






The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end
U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.



 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301593748.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

