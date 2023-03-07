U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy Named for Third Consecutive Year in Forbes Ranking of America's Best Midsize Employers

·2 min read

Annual ranking is based entirely on employee satisfaction and willingness to recommend their employer to others.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the U.S., has been named in Forbes magazine's 2023 list of America's Best Midsize Employers. This is the third consecutive year the specialty pharmacy has been honored alongside other top U.S. midsize companies to work for.

(PRNewsfoto/AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy)
(PRNewsfoto/AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy)

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the Forbes list of best midsize employers for the third year in a row," says Joel Wright, RPh, chief executive officer. "To be included on this list again is a testament to our team members. They are passionate about providing the best possible care for our patients who live with chronic conditions and rare diseases."

Wright says competitive pay, outstanding benefits, a diverse work force, and an environment in which all team members are treated equitably are just some of the things they like about working at AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy. "Our team members appreciate the opportunity to contribute fully to our purpose of providing hope and care for better tomorrows," he says. "Our core values of trust, care, respect, and accountability not only demonstrate who we are, but what we do and how we do it. Our team members strive daily to bring these values to life in every interaction."

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance and employs more than 2,500 people across the country. Visit jobs.alliancerxwp.com to view open positions.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy (AllianceRxWP.com) provides hope and care for better tomorrows to patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions by delivering medications from its specialty and home delivery pharmacies. Our advanced analytical capabilities, pharmacy expertise and technology solutions enable providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. Through personalized care and clinical programs, along with access to the leading number of limited distribution drugs, patients can get back to what matters most. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company holds several national pharmacy accreditations and has team members across the United States.

Media Contact
Adrienne Foley, APR
External communications manager
adrienne.foley1@alliancerxwp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancerx-walgreens-pharmacy-named-for-third-consecutive-year-in-forbes-ranking-of-americas-best-midsize-employers-301764029.html

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

