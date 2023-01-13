U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Alliant Energy Appoints Industry Veteran Lisa Barton as President and Chief Operating Officer

Alliant Energy Corporation
·4 min read
Alliant Energy Corporation
Alliant Energy Corporation

Former AEP Executive Vice President and COO brings deep industry knowledge, strong leadership abilities and proven operating expertise to further Alliant Energy’s commitment to deliver safe, reliable and affordable clean energy

Lisa M. Barton

Lisa M. Barton
Lisa M. Barton

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced the appointment of Lisa M. Barton to the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 27, 2023. In this role, Ms. Barton will work closely with John O. Larsen, Alliant Energy’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, to execute the company’s investment growth plan and continue advancing Alliant Energy’s work to enable a clean energy future for the customers and communities Alliant Energy serves. She will oversee the company’s two public utility subsidiaries, Interstate Power and Light (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light (WPL), as well as Alliant Energy’s customer experience, sustainability and regulatory strategies.

Ms. Barton most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of American Electric Power (AEP), one of the largest electric utility companies in the United States. She was responsible for all of AEP’s regulated operations across 11 states and for the health and safety of 16,700 employees. Ms. Barton is known as a passionate advocate for a responsible clean energy transition. She is credited with guiding AEP’s expansion into regulated renewables and shaping the company’s grid reliability and resiliency initiatives.

Mr. Larsen said, “Lisa is a well-rounded executive with an outstanding record of driving strategic outcomes. She has demonstrated a deep commitment to serving customers, while also generating substantial, sustainable shareholder value. We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Alliant Energy team and confident that her experience will further Alliant Energy’s operating excellence as we deliver safe, reliable and affordable clean energy to the customers and communities we proudly serve.”

Ms. Barton said, “In getting to know the Alliant Energy team, their commitment to creating value for all stakeholders is front and center. I was drawn to Alliant Energy’s purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the talented employees across the organization to build on the progress Alliant Energy is making to achieve a resilient, affordable, clean energy future for the communities Alliant Energy serves across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy has tremendous opportunities ahead in energy innovation, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s industry-leading performance.”

About Lisa M. Barton

Ms. Barton, most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of AEP and was appointed to that role in 2020. In 2019, she was named AEP Executive Vice President – Utilities after holding leadership positions in AEP Transmission. She joined AEP in 2006 from Eversource (formerly Northeast Utilities).

Ms. Barton began her career at Northeast Utilities (now Eversource) in 1987 and rejoined the company in 2002 after working with Strategic Energy LLC, a consulting firm focused on power procurement and power market strategies, and Ransmeier & Spellman, where she served as a lobbyist and senior counsel to clients across the gas and electric utility sector.

Ms. Barton is on the Board of Directors for Commercial Metals Co. She has also served the industry as Vice Chair and member of the Electric Power Research Institute’s executive board and former chair of the ReliabilityFirst board. A former International Women's Foundation (IWF) Fellow and member of G100 Next Generation Leadership, Ms. Barton is a member of IWF and C200.

Ms. Barton earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a juris doctorate degree from Suffolk University Law School.

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies - Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company - and of Alliant Energy Finance, LLC, the parent company of Alliant Energy’s non-utility operations. Alliant Energy, whose core purpose is to serve customers and build strong communities, is an energy-services provider with utility subsidiaries serving approximately 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers. Providing its customers in the Midwest with regulated electricity and natural gas service is the Company’s primary focus. Alliant Energy, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is a component of the S&P 500 and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol LNT. For more information, visit the Company’s Web site at www.alliantenergy.com.

Media Contact:

Cindy Tomlinson (608) 458-3869

Investor Relations:

Susan Gille (608) 458-3956

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03d76903-fb9b-4165-ae99-4178ffb98887


