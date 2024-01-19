Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.48

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 15th of February to $0.48, which will be 6.1% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.453. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Alliant Energy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Alliant Energy's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Alliant Energy Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.94, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.81. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.8% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Alliant Energy May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.8% per year. Growth of 3.8% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Alliant Energy's payments are rock solid. While Alliant Energy is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Alliant Energy is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Alliant Energy has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Is Alliant Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

