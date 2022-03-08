U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

Alliant International University Joins Forces with Kaiser Permanente for Mental Health Scholars Academy

·4 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University, one of the nation's leading institutions in professional psychology, has announced that it is joining forces with Kaiser Permanente, one of America's leading health care providers, to support its Mental Health Scholars Academy (MHSA) in Northern and Southern California. With the goal to train hundreds of new mental health professionals in California, the Kaiser Permanente initiative seeks to address the increase in demand for mental health services across the state.

Alliant International University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alliant International University)
Alliant International University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alliant International University)

The academy works with academic programs that offer graduate degrees in Marriage and Family Therapy, Social Work, Clinical Counseling, or Clinical Psychology. Kaiser Permanente employees who are accepted into the MHSA and into graduate degree programs at participating universities, such as those at Alliant International University, can receive 75 percent tuition assistance as they work towards a career as a therapist, clinical counselor, social worker, or psychologist.

"By 2028, it's projected that California will experience a critical shortage in behavioral health professionals, so it is vital to provide members of our community who are interested in making a difference in people's lives the resources and opportunities to advance their careers now," said David Stewart, Ph.D., dean of Alliant's California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP). "At CSPP, we pride ourselves on preparing some of the best practitioners and respected thought leaders in the field, and we are happy to work with the Kaiser Permanente community to amplify our impact."

This fall, the MHSA will see its first graduates entering the professional mental health community, bringing both institutions closer to a shared goal of bridging the gap between mental and physical health.

"At Kaiser Permanente, we believe that mental health and well-being are essential to total health," said Daniel Gizzo, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and MHSA director. "We are pleased to work with Alliant International University to increase the pipeline of qualified, experienced, and diverse mental health professionals to improve access to mental health care for all who need it."

Alliant International University began enrolling students from the MHSA in 2020, and currently has 63 scholars working towards a master's or doctorate degree in the mental health field. Other participating universities include University of San Francisco; Fielding Graduate University; California State University Long Beach; the Kaiser Permanente School of Allied Health Sciences, and University of Massachusetts Global.

For more information on Alliant International University, visit alliant.edu.

About Alliant International University
Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology, education, business management, forensic studies, and law. Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world. More information is available at www.alliant.edu.

About the Mental Health Scholars Academy
The Mental Health Scholars Academy is a Kaiser Permanente initiative to support the training of hundreds of new mental health professionals who intend to work for Kaiser Permanente in our Northern and Southern California regions. The academy works with participating academic programs and provides 75% tuition assistance to eligible Kaiser Permanente employees. The academy also aims to increase diversity in the professional mental health workforce to address gaps in linguistic, racial, ethnic, and other demographic representation.

About Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve almost 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. http://about.kaiserpermanente.org

Media Contact:
Cielo Villasenor
1-858-6354050
cielo.villasenor@alliant.edu

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-international-university-joins-forces-with-kaiser-permanente-for-mental-health-scholars-academy-301498233.html

SOURCE Alliant International University

