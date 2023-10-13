Alliant proposes gas, electric rate hikes in Iowa: what to know

Alliant Energy power line crews work to repair electrical lines after the 2020 derecho in Marion.

Alliant Energy wants to boost rates 7.7% for its 500,000 electric customers in Iowa and 5% for its 225,000 natural gas customers, beginning next year, the company said in a filing this week.

Alliant electric customers would see their monthly bills climb $10 on average, while natural gas customers would see a $3 average monthly hike, Alliant’s Iowa subsidiary, Interstate Power & Light, said in filings with state regulators.

Both rate hikes, if approved, would take effect in October 2024.

Alliant also proposes a second electric rate hike in October 2025, pushing the average monthly bill about $7 higher, the filing shows.

“There are more costs down the road, if we simply do nothing and continue business as usual,” Mayuri Farlinger, an Alliant vice president, said in filed testimony. “Planning ahead ensures we’re ready to manage the rapidly changing energy landscape with cost-effective energy solutions that deliver value to our customers.

Alliant's says its Iowa operations, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, encompass about 700 Iowa communities in 80 counties, many of them in rural areas, and include 20,875 miles of electric power lines and 5,172 miles of natural gas transmission lines.

Here’s what to know about Alliant’s request to the Iowa Utilities Board.

What’s driving Alliant's electric and natural gas hike?

The publicly traded company says it will modernize and strengthen its energy grid; diversify its energy mix by adding renewable energy; and upgrade infrastructure, including moving overhead powerlines underground to decrease outages. Alliant said only about 20% of its lines are now underground.

What’s would Alliant get as a result of the increases ?

The utility would receive a 10% return on equity, a measure of profitability. The first electric hike would increase Alliant's revenue by $160 million annually and the second, $124 million, the company said in its filing. The natural gas hike would generate $14 million annually.

When was Alliant's last rate hike?

In 2019, when electric rates went up 8.1% and natural gas, 9.7%, Alliant said. The increase added an average of $8.50 to monthly electric bills and about $4 to gas customers' bills. Since then, Alliant said, it’s worked to “hold base rates flat” despite a global pandemic, a polar vortex event, soaring inflation, increasing interest rates, supply-chain constraints and a “devastating derecho” that ripped through Iowa, causing widespread damage in August 2020.

Crews with Alliant Energy work to repair electrical lines after the 2020 derecho in Marion.

Alliant said it restored power to about 256,000 customers following that storm and replaced about 3,600 poles and 6 million feet of wire.

Alliant said it’s adding 400 megawatts of solar generation, a proposal that has garnered opposition from area landowners and communities. And it produces about 1.8 gigawatts of wind energy, the third largest amount nationally for a regulated utility.

What’s Alliant done to add renewable energy?

It seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and end coal-fired electric generation by 2040.

What’s going to happen to my monthly bills?

With the two increases, Alliant electric customers' monthly average bill would climb 13.4% to $147.64. It would be an increase of $17.40. The monthly average bill for gas customers would climb to $69.64, up $3.33, the utility's filing shows.

Can the public weigh in on the proposal?

The Iowa Utilities Board will hold four public meetings on the rate hike proposal:

6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center, Main Ballroom, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd S.W., Cedar Rapids.

6 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Surf Ballroom, 460 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake.

6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Southwestern Community College Performing Arts Center, 1501 W. Townline Street, Creston.

A virtual hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at iub.iowa.gov.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Alliant proposes 7.7% electric hike for Iowa customers, 5% gas hike