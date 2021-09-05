ALLIANZ INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Allianz To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Allianz SE (“Allianz” or the “Company”) (OTC: ALIZY).



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Allianz disclosed on August 1, 2021, that: "subsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ." The Company added: "in light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

Based on this news, the Company's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell by 8% the next day.

