Allianz Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ALLIANZ) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Allianz Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ALLIANZ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Allianz Malaysia Berhad's shares on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.32 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.85 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Allianz Malaysia Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current share price of MYR14.68. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Allianz Malaysia Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Allianz Malaysia Berhad paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Allianz Malaysia Berhad, with earnings per share up 3.7% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Allianz Malaysia Berhad has delivered an average of 29% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Allianz Malaysia Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Allianz Malaysia Berhad has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Allianz Malaysia Berhad more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Allianz Malaysia Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Allianz Malaysia Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

