Allianz Unfallmelder processes real-time connected car data from CARUSO

Caruso GmbH
·2 min read
Caruso GmbH

Previously, customers of accident reporting services had to install an additional sensor in the car. Allianz is now expanding its range and offers the service for customers of connected vehicles with standardized data directly from the vehicle manufacturer. The standardization and delivery will take place via the CARUSO data marketplace.

Insurance processes real-time connected car data from CARUSO

CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure mobility data marketplace. The platform enables third parties to consume data standardized across multiple vehicle manufacturers.

MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up to now, the use of the accident reporting service required the customers to install sensors in the vehicle themselves. However, many vehicles, depending on the model and brand, are already equipped with sensors right from the start. By using a telematics unit that is directly installed as well, it is possible to receive vehicle data in real time.

“The Allianz Unfallmelder is a fully connected crash detection and report service. In case of an accident, sensor information can be provided directly to the claims representative,” says Lucie Bakker, Chief Claims Officer at the Allianz Versicherungs-AG. “The Allianz Versicherungs-AG is thus expanding its digital and personal support for customers, especially in the event of a claim. Data from the connected cars is a key element.”

The technical connection to the vehicle manufacturer takes place centrally for Allianz via a standardized interface of the CARUSO data marketplace - regardless of the manufacturer of the respective vehicle. This significantly reduces the development effort and Allianz can successively expand its service to other vehicle manufacturers. The data is always exported 100% GDPR compliant, because the insurer only receives the data with the consent of the user.

“The needs of the customer are increasingly coming into focus, and vehicle data offers a great opportunity to respond to these needs. We are happy and proud to be part of this journey with Allianz,” says Norbert Dohmen, Managing Director of Caruso GmbH.

About Allianz
Allianz Versicherungs-AG belongs to the Allianz Group managed by Allianz SE, Munich. With more than 11.5 million customers, it is the largest German property and casualty insurer for private and corporate customers and one of the largest in the world. Further information on Allianz Versicherungs-AG can be found on our internet portal https://www.allianz.de/.

About CARUSO
From Connected Cars to Connected Business. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure mobility data marketplace. The platform enables third parties to consume data standardized across multiple vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, their built-in consent management technology ensures data privacy by giving vehicle end-users full control over data sharing. CARUSO empowers its customers to easily build life-improving solutions based on data from connected cars. This makes the Germany-based company one of the leading platforms for vehicle data in Europe.

More information at www.caruso-dataplace.com

Company Contact

Tina Rauschenbach
Head of Customer Experience
customerexperience@caruso-dataplace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/416dc92c-73cf-40bf-9526-b5356c9f0198



