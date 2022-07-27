Allied Announces Second-Quarter Results

Allied Properties REIT

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied") (TSX: "AP.UN") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. “Allied’s second-quarter operations were strong. Average in-place net rent per occupied square foot rose to $25.29, up 4.1% from the comparable quarter last year and 0.6% from the prior quarter,” said Michael Emory, President & CEO. “Leasing activity continued to accelerate, with leased area rising to 90.9% by quarter-end, up 160 basis points from the end of the prior quarter, and occupied area rising to 89.5%, up 120 basis points.”



Financial Results

Allied’s second-quarter financial results were in-line with its internal forecast. FFO per unit was 61 cents and AFFO per unit 54 cents, up from the comparable quarter last year by 0.7% and 1.9%, respectively. Same-asset NOI was up 0.6% from the comparable quarter last year. NAV per unit at quarter-end was $51.20, up from the end of the comparable quarter last year by 4.3% and up from the end of the prior quarter by 0.5%. The financial results are summarized below:

As at June 30 (In thousands except for per unit and % amounts) 2022 2021 Change % Change Investment properties (1)(4) $ 10,662,703 $ 8,943,785 $ 1,718,918 19.2 % Unencumbered investment properties (2) $ 9,388,960 $ 7,052,930 $ 2,336,030 33.1 % Total Assets (1)(4) $ 11,620,469 $ 9,717,645 $ 1,902,824 19.6 % Cost of PUD as a % of GBV (2) 12.8 % 10.1 % 2.7 % — NAV per unit (6) $ 51.20 $ 49.07 $ 2.13 4.3 % Debt (1) $ 3,915,687 $ 2,980,536 $ 935,151 31.4 % Total indebtedness ratio (2) 33.9 % 31.0 % 2.9 % — Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 404,404 $ 364,880 $ 39,524 10.8 % Net debt as a multiple of Annualized Adjusted

EBITDA (2) 9.6x 8.0x 1.6x — Interest-coverage ratio including capitalized interest and excluding financing prepayment costs (2)(3) 3.2x 3.4x (0.2x ) —





For the three months ended June 30 (In thousands except for per unit and % amounts) 2022 2021 Change % Change Rental Revenue (1)(4) $ 154,417 $ 138,675 $ 15,742 11.4 % Net income (1) $ 100,038 $ 98,523 $ 1,515 1.5 % Net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs (2)(3)(5) $ 67,520 $ 65,422 $ 2,098 3.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 101,101 $ 91,220 $ 9,881 10.8 % Same asset NOI - rental portfolio (2) $ 84,795 $ 84,294 $ 501 0.6 % Same asset NOI - total portfolio (2) $ 85,682 $ 85,762 $ (80 ) (0.1 %) FFO (2) $ 85,050 $ 76,580 $ 8,470 11.1 % FFO per unit (2) $ 0.608 $ 0.601 $ 0.007 1.2 % FFO pay-out ratio (2) 71.9 % 70.6 % 1.3 % — All amounts below are excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (2)(3) FFO $ 84,747 $ 76,705 $ 8,042 10.5 % FFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.606 $ 0.602 $ 0.004 0.7 % FFO pay-out ratio 72.1 % 70.5 % 1.6 % — AFFO $ 75,947 $ 67,980 $ 7,967 11.7 % AFFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.543 $ 0.533 $ 0.01 1.9 % AFFO pay-out ratio 80.5 % 79.6 % 0.9 % —





For the six months ended June 30 (In thousands except for per unit and % amounts) 2022 2021 Change % Change Rental Revenue (1)(4) $ 299,237 $ 279,510 $ 19,727 7.1 % Net income (1) $ 287,228 $ 176,045 $ 111,183 63.2 % Net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs (2)(3)(5) $ 141,704 $ 129,339 $ 12,365 9.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 192,823 $ 180,266 $ 12,557 7.0 % Same asset NOI - rental portfolio (2) $ 169,136 $ 167,169 $ 1,967 1.2 % Same asset NOI - total portfolio (2) $ 171,077 $ 169,973 $ 1,104 0.6 % FFO (2) $ 162,390 $ 135,995 $ 26,395 19.4 % FFO per unit (2) $ 1.211 $ 1.068 $ 0.143 13.4 % FFO pay-out ratio (2) 72.1 % 79.6 % (7.5 %) — All amounts below are excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (2)(3) FFO $ 162,320 $ 150,502 $ 11,818 7.9 % FFO per unit (diluted) $ 1.210 $ 1.182 $ 0.028 2.4 % FFO pay-out ratio 72.1 % 71.9 % 0.2 % — AFFO $ 147,518 $ 134,309 $ 13,209 9.8 % AFFO per unit (diluted) $ 1.100 $ 1.054 $ 0.046 4.4 % AFFO pay-out ratio 79.4 % 80.6 % (1.2 %) —

(1) This measure is presented on an IFRS basis.

(2) This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section below and on page 21 of the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition (the "MD&A") as at June 30, 2022.

(3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, Allied incurred $nil and $nil, respectively, (June 30, 2021 - $nil and $14,161, respectively) of financing prepayment costs in connection with the favourable refinancing of unsecured debentures and first mortgages.

(4) Prior to Q4 2021, the comparative figures for investment properties, total assets, and rental revenue were reported on a proportionate share basis. The comparative figures for the prior period have been revised to an IFRS basis.

(5) Prior to Q4 2021, the comparative figure for net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs was calculated on a proportionate share basis. The comparative figure for the prior period has been revised to be calculated on an IFRS basis.

(6) Net asset value per unit ("NAV per unit") is calculated as follows: total equity as at the corresponding period ended, (per the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets) divided by the actual number of Units and class B limited partnership units of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership ("Exchangeable LP Units") outstanding at period end.

Leasing Results and Highlights

In the first half of 2022, Allied leased 60.8% of the GLA covered by expiring leases, with an average increase in net rent per square foot of 6.5%. Combined with new leasing activity, this gave rise to the lease metrics set out in the table below:

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Change % Change Leased area 90.9 % 89.3 % 1.6 % — Occupied area 89.5 % 88.3 % 1.2 % — Average in-place net rent per occupied square foot $ 25.29 $ 25.13 $ 0.16 0.6 %

Given the scale of Allied’s rental portfolio, upgrade activity is now constant in all markets, particularly Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver. The goal of the upgrade activity is to serve users better and to boost net rent per occupied square foot over time. At the end of the second quarter, Allied’s rental portfolio was comprised of (i) 14,438,078 square feet of GLA in buildings that are largely stabilized and (ii) 374,194 square feet of GLA in buildings that are undergoing active upgrade. The occupied area of the former was 90.0%, with leased area at 91.3%. The occupied area of the latter was 69.7%, with leased area at 74.6%. Management expects the occupied and leased areas of its entire rental portfolio to increase over the remainder of 2022, with concurrent increases in same-asset NOI and net rent per occupied square foot.

Allocation of Capital and Funding

At the end of the first quarter, Allied completed its largest acquisition ever, along with its largest equity issuance ever, with equity being issued at $50.30 per unit. Allied has made significant progress integrating the six properties into its rental portfolio, increasing the leased area of the properties to 92.5% at the end of the second quarter. It has developed relationships with all large users and is more confident than ever that it will be able to improve operations and drive value in the near-term and over the longer-term.

Allied currently has over $365 million available on its revolving credit facility, with another $100 million available through the accordion feature. This liquidity is more than sufficient to meet Allied’s commitments over the remainder of 2022 and well into 2023.

Given the success of Allied’s 2022 acquisition program to date and the current level of macro-economic uncertainty, Allied will focus primarily on operations and development completions for the remainder of the year. Management estimates that current developments will increase Allied’s annual EBITDA by approximately $82 million upon stabilization of occupancy with an expected timeframe of three to five years, and have a weighted average lease term of 12.2 years.

Outlook

Allied’s internal forecast for 2022 calls for low-to-mid-single-digit percentage growth in each of same-asset NOI, FFO per unit and AFFO per unit. While Allied does not forecast NAV per unit growth, it does expect to propel further growth in 2022.

Allied continues to have deep confidence in, and commitment to, its strategy of consolidating and intensifying distinctive urban workspace and network-dense UDCs in Canada’s major cities. Allied firmly believes that its strategy is underpinned by the most important secular trends in Canadian and global real estate. Allied also firmly believes that it has the properties, the financial strength, the people and the platform necessary to execute its strategy for the ongoing benefit of its Unitholders and other constituents.

Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses financial measures based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and non-IFRS measures to assess Allied's performance. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore, should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section on page 21 of the MD&A as at June 30, 2022, available on www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and their usefulness for readers in assessing Allied's performance. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures

The following tables reconcile the non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the comparable periods in 2021. These terms do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded entities.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

The following table reconciles Allied's net income and comprehensive income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Net income and comprehensive income for the period $ 100,038 $ 98,523 $ 287,228 $ 176,045 Interest expense (1) 18,841 16,805 35,510 48,655 Amortization of other assets 269 303 530 609 Amortization of improvement allowances 8,441 7,801 16,341 15,982 Fair value gain on investment properties and investment properties held for sale (2) (15,242 ) (37,298 ) (116,462 ) (45,546 ) Fair value (gain) loss on derivative instruments (10,744 ) 5,086 (29,942 ) (15,479 ) Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (502 ) — (382 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,101 $ 91,220 $ 192,823 $ 180,266

(1) Includes Allied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment for interest expense of $nil and $nil for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively (June 30, 2021 - $8 and $10, respectively).

(2) Includes Allied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment for fair value gain on investment properties of $6,030 and $1,262 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively (June 30, 2021 - fair value loss of $889 and fair value gain of $158, respectively).

Net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs

The following table reconciles Allied's net income and comprehensive income to net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs, a non-IFRS measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Net income and comprehensive income $ 100,038 $ 98,523 $ 287,228 $ 176,045 Fair value gain on investment properties and investment properties held for sale (21,272 ) (38,187 ) (115,200 ) (45,388 ) Fair value (gain) loss on derivative instruments (10,744 ) 5,086 (29,942 ) (15,479 ) Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (502 ) — (382 ) — Add: Financing prepayment costs — — — 14,161 Net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs (1) $ 67,520 $ 65,422 $ 141,704 $ 129,339

(1) The comparative figure for the prior period has been revised to be calculated on an IFRS basis.

Same Asset NOI

Same asset NOI, a non-IFRS measure, is measured as the net operating income for the properties that Allied owned and operated for the entire duration of both the current and comparative period. Same asset NOI of the assets held for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 consists of two investment properties that Allied classified as held for sale. The following tables reconcile Allied's same asset NOI to operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Three months ended Change June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 $

% Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 84,795 $ 84,294 $ 501 0.6 % Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 697 $ 1,306 $ (609 ) (46.6 %) Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI $ 190 $ 162 $ 28 17.3 % Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 85,682 $ 85,762 $ (80 ) (0.1 %) Acquisitions 9,702 186 9,516 Dispositions 685 310 375 Lease terminations 198 388 (190 ) Development fees and corporate items 2,286 2,994 (708 ) NOI $ 98,553 $ 89,640 $ 8,913 9.9 % Amortization of improvement allowances (8,441 ) (7,801 ) (640 ) Amortization of straight-line rents 1,283 782 501 Operating income, proportionate basis $ 91,395 $ 82,621 $ 8,774 10.6 % Less: investment in joint venture 645 694 (49 ) (7.1 )% Operating income, IFRS basis $ 90,750 $ 81,927 $ 8,823 10.8 %





Six months ended Change June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 $

% Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 169,136 $ 167,169 $ 1,967 1.2 % Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 1,529 $ 2,482 $ (953 ) (38.4 )% Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI $ 412 $ 322 $ 90 28.0 % Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 171,077 $ 169,973 $ 1,104 0.6 % Acquisitions 11,813 262 11,551 Dispositions 980 608 372 Lease terminations 323 570 (247 ) Development fees and corporate items 5,474 5,835 (361 ) NOI $ 189,667 $ 177,248 $ 12,419 7.0 % Amortization of improvement allowances (16,341 ) (15,982 ) (359 ) Amortization of straight-line rents 1,742 2,709 (967 ) Operating income, proportionate basis $ 175,068 $ 163,975 $ 11,093 6.8 % Less: investment in joint venture 1,084 931 153 16.4 % Operating income, IFRS basis $ 173,984 $ 163,044 $ 10,940 6.7 %

Funds from operations ("FFO") and Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")

The following tables reconcile Allied's net income to FFO, FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, AFFO, and AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, which are non-IFRS measures, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Three months ended June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Change Net income and comprehensive income $ 100,038 $ 98,523 $ 1,515 Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale (21,272 ) (38,187 ) 16,915 Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments (10,744 ) 5,086 (15,830 ) Incremental leasing costs 2,216 1,913 303 Amortization of improvement allowances 8,283 8,014 269 Adjustments relating to joint venture: Adjustment to fair value on investment properties 6,030 889 5,141 Amortization of improvement allowances 158 (213 ) 371 Interest expense(1) 341 555 (214 ) FFO $ 85,050 $ 76,580 $ 8,470 Condominium marketing costs 199 125 74 Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (502 ) — (502 ) FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 84,747 $ 76,705 $ 8,042 Amortization of straight-line rents (1,051 ) (498 ) (553 ) Regular leasing expenditures (3,783 ) (3,039 ) (744 ) Regular maintenance capital expenditures (705 ) (1,416 ) 711 Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures) (1,551 ) (1,340 ) (211 ) Recoverable maintenance capital expenditures (1,478 ) (2,148 ) 670 Adjustment relating to joint venture: Amortization of straight-line rents (232 ) (284 ) 52 AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 75,947 $ 67,980 $ 7,967 Weighted average number of Units(2) Basic 139,761,340 127,259,218 12,502,122 Diluted 139,860,134 127,443,551 12,416,583 Per unit - basic FFO $ 0.609 $ 0.602 $ 0.007 FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 0.606 $ 0.603 $ 0.003 AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 0.543 $ 0.534 $ 0.009 Per unit - diluted FFO $ 0.608 $ 0.601 $ 0.007 FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 0.606 $ 0.602 $ 0.004 AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 0.543 $ 0.533 $ 0.010 Pay-out Ratio FFO 71.9 % 70.6 % 1.3 % FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 72.1 % 70.5 % 1.6 % AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 80.5 % 79.6 % 0.9 %





Six months ended June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Change Net income and comprehensive income $ 287,228 $ 176,045 $ 111,183 Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale (115,200 ) (45,388 ) (69,812 ) Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments (29,942 ) (15,479 ) (14,463 ) Incremental leasing costs 4,569 3,871 698 Amortization of improvement allowances 16,050 16,081 (31 ) Adjustments relating to joint venture: Adjustment to fair value on investment properties (1,262 ) (158 ) (1,104 ) Amortization of improvement allowances 291 (99 ) 390 Interest expense (1) 656 1,122 (466 ) FFO $ 162,390 $ 135,995 $ 26,395 Condominium marketing costs 312 346 (34 ) Financing prepayment costs — 14,161 (14,161 ) Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (382 ) — (382 ) FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 162,320 $ 150,502 $ 11,818 Amortization of straight-line rents (1,260 ) (2,171 ) 911 Regular leasing expenditures (6,978 ) (5,530 ) (1,448 ) Regular maintenance capital expenditures (1,091 ) (2,124 ) 1,033 Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures) (3,198 ) (2,710 ) (488 ) Recoverable maintenance capital expenditures (1,793 ) (3,120 ) 1,327 Adjustment relating to joint venture: Amortization of straight-line rents (482 ) (538 ) 56 AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 147,518 $ 134,309 $ 13,209 Weighted average number of units (2) Basic 133,949,961 127,259,218 6,690,743 Diluted 134,103,918 127,381,585 6,722,333 Per unit - basic FFO $ 1.212 $ 1.069 $ 0.143 FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 1.212 $ 1.183 $ 0.029 AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 1.101 $ 1.055 $ 0.046 Per unit - diluted FFO $ 1.211 $ 1.068 $ 0.143 FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 1.210 $ 1.182 $ 0.028 AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 1.100 $ 1.054 $ 0.046 Pay-out Ratio FFO 72.1 % 79.6 % (7.5 %) FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 72.1 % 71.9 % 0.2 % AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 79.4 % 80.6 % (1.2 %)

(1) This amount represents interest expense on Allied's joint venture investment in TELUS Sky and is not capitalized under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC's definition of FFO.

(2) The weighted average number of units includes Units and Exchangeable LP Units. The Exchangeable LP Units are classified as equity in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as non-controlling interests.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition and the expected impact of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "forecast", “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Allied’s actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the effect of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and the factors described under “Risk Factors” in Allied’s Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedar.com. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Allied has no obligation to update such statements.

About Allied

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

