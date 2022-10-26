Allied Announces Third-Quarter Results
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied") (TSX: "AP.UN") today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. “Allied’s third-quarter operations were encouraging, especially in the context of growing macro-economic uncertainty,” said Michael Emory, President & CEO. “Average in-place net rent per occupied square foot in our rental portfolio rose to $25.56, up 3.8% from the comparable quarter last year and 1.1% from the second quarter. For us, this is a key operating metric with respect to the productive capacity of our rental portfolio and bodes well for our future.”
Financial Results
Allied’s third-quarter financial results were in-line with its internal forecast and with external expectations. FFO per unit was 60.6 cents, down 2.9% from the comparable quarter last year and identical to the second quarter. AFFO per unit was 52.6 cents, up 1.3% from the comparable quarter last year and down 3.1% from the second quarter. NAV per unit at quarter-end was $51.10, down slightly from the end of the second quarter due to a decline in value in Allied’s Calgary portfolio. The financial results are summarized below:
As at September 30
(In thousands except for per unit and % amounts)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Investment properties (1)(4)
$
10,775,019
$
9,210,666
$
1,564,353
17.0
%
Unencumbered investment properties (2)
$
9,498,180
$
8,738,850
$
759,330
8.7
%
Total Assets (1)(4)
$
11,680,033
$
10,086,673
$
1,593,360
15.8
%
Cost of PUD as a % of GBV (2)
12.1%
10.8%
1.3%
—
NAV per unit (6)
$
51.10
$
49.50
$
1.60
3.2
%
Debt (1)
$
3,985,742
$
3,286,518
$
699,224
21.3
%
Total indebtedness ratio (2)
34.3%
32.9%
1.4%
—
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
414,664
$
375,764
$
38,900
10.4
%
Net debt as a multiple of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (2)
9.6x
8.6x
1.0x
—
Interest-coverage ratio including capitalized interest and excluding financing prepayment costs (2)(3)
2.9x
3.4x
(0.5x)
—
For the three months ended September 30
(In thousands except for per unit and % amounts)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Rental Revenue (1)(4)
$
157,166
$
142,654
$
14,512
10.2
%
Net income (1)
$
46,743
$
107,185
$
(60,442)
(56.4
%)
Net income excluding fair value adjustments, financing prepayment costs and impairment (2)(3)(5)
$
65,581
$
68,071
$
(2,490)
(3.7
%)
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
103,666
$
93,941
$
9,725
10.4
%
Same asset NOI - rental portfolio (2)
$
84,373
$
84,895
$
(522)
(0.6
%)
Same asset NOI - total portfolio (2)
$
85,639
$
87,071
$
(1,432)
(1.6
%)
FFO (2)
$
85,332
$
41,690
$
43,642
104.7
%
FFO per unit (2)
$
0.611
$
0.327
$
0.284
86.9
%
FFO pay-out ratio (2)
71.6%
129.8%
(58.2)%
—
All amounts below are excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (2)(3)
FFO
$
84,747
$
79,537
$
5,210
6.6
%
FFO per unit (diluted)
$
0.606
$
0.624
$
(0.018)
(2.9
%)
FFO pay-out ratio
72.1%
68.0%
4.1%
—
AFFO
$
73,508
$
66,132
$
7,376
11.2
%
AFFO per unit (diluted)
$
0.526
$
0.519
$
0.007
1.3
%
AFFO pay-out ratio
83.2%
81.8%
1.4%
—
For the nine months ended September 30
(In thousands except for per unit and % amounts)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Rental Revenue (1)(4)
$
456,403
$
422,164
$
34,239
8.1
%
Net income (1)
$
333,971
$
283,230
$
50,741
17.9
%
Net income excluding fair value adjustments, financing prepayment costs and impairment (2)(3)(5)
$
207,285
$
197,410
$
9,875
5.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
296,489
$
274,207
$
22,282
8.1
%
Same asset NOI - rental portfolio (2)
$
252,873
$
251,660
$
1,213
0.5
%
Same asset NOI - total portfolio (2)
$
255,835
$
256,475
$
(640)
(0.2
%)
FFO (2)
$
247,722
$
177,685
$
70,037
39.4
%
FFO per unit (2)
$
1.822
$
1.395
$
0.427
30.6
%
FFO pay-out ratio (2)
71.9%
91.3%
(19.4%)
—
All amounts below are excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (2)(3)
FFO
$
247,067
$
230,039
$
17,028
7.4
%
FFO per unit (diluted)
$
1.817
$
1.806
$
0.011
0.6
%
FFO pay-out ratio
72.1%
70.6%
1.5%
—
AFFO
$
221,026
$
200,441
$
20,585
10.3
%
AFFO per unit (diluted)
$
1.625
$
1.573
$
0.052
3.3
%
AFFO pay-out ratio
80.6%
81.0%
(0.4%)
—
(1) This measure is presented on an IFRS basis.
(2) This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section below and on page 21 of the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition (the "MD&A") as at September 30, 2022.
(3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Allied incurred $nil and $nil, respectively, (September 30, 2021 - $37,728 and $51,889, respectively) of financing prepayment costs in connection with the favourable refinancing of unsecured debentures and first mortgages.
(4) Prior to Q4 2021, the comparative figures for investment properties, total assets, and rental revenue were reported on a proportionate share basis. The comparative figures for the prior period have been revised to an IFRS basis.
(5) Prior to Q4 2021, the comparative figure for net income excluding fair value adjustments, financing prepayment costs and impairment was calculated on a proportionate share basis. The comparative figure for the prior period has been revised to be calculated on an IFRS basis.
(6) Net asset value per unit ("NAV per unit") is calculated as follows: total equity as at the corresponding period ended, (per the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets) divided by the actual number of Units and class B limited partnership units of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership ("Exchangeable LP Units") outstanding at period end.
Leasing Results and Highlights
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Allied leased 56.9% of the GLA covered by expiring leases, with an average increase in net rent per square foot of 7.5%. Combined with new leasing activity, this gave rise to the lease metrics set out in the table below:
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Change
% Change
Leased area
90.7%
90.9%
(0.2%)
—
Occupied area
89.6%
89.5%
0.1%
—
Average in-place net rent per occupied square foot
$
25.56
$
25.29
$
0.27
1.1
%
Given the scale of Allied’s rental portfolio, upgrade activity is now constant in all markets, particularly Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver. The goal of the upgrade activity is to serve users better and to boost net rent per occupied square foot over time. At the end of the third quarter, Allied’s rental portfolio was comprised of (i) 14,407,984 square feet of GLA in buildings that are largely stabilized and (ii) 559,741 square feet of GLA in buildings that are undergoing active upgrade. The occupied area of the former was 90.2%, with leased area at 91.4%. The occupied area of the latter was 74.6%, with leased area at 74.6%.
Allocation of Capital
Allied is focusing on completing the developments in its pipeline, which Management expects will add approximately $82 million to annual EBITDA over the next few years. This alone will improve Allied’s relatively strong debt-metrics in an organic manner.
Outlook
Allied’s internal forecast for 2022 calls for low-to-mid-single-digit percentage growth in each of same-asset NOI, FFO per unit and AFFO per unit. Allied does not forecast NAV per unit growth in any given time period.
Allied continues to have deep confidence in, and commitment to, its strategy of consolidating and intensifying distinctive urban workspace and network-dense UDCs in Canada’s major cities. Allied firmly believes that its strategy is underpinned by the most important secular trends in Canadian and global real estate. Allied also firmly believes that it has the properties, the financial strength, the people and the platform necessary to execute its strategy for the ongoing benefit of its Unitholders and other constituents.
Non-IFRS Measures
Management uses financial measures based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and non-IFRS measures to assess Allied's performance. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore, should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section on page 17 of the MD&A as at September 30, 2022, available on www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and their usefulness for readers in assessing Allied's performance. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.
Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures
The following tables reconcile the non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the comparable periods in 2021. These terms do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded entities.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")
The following table reconciles Allied's net income and comprehensive income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net income and comprehensive income for the period
$
46,743
$
107,185
$
333,971
$
283,230
Interest expense (1)
21,324
54,242
56,834
102,897
Amortization of other assets
410
285
940
894
Amortization of improvement allowances
8,295
8,183
24,636
24,165
Impairment of residential inventory
15,729
—
15,729
—
Fair value loss (gain) on investment properties and investment properties held for sale (2)
17,519
(75,077
)
(98,943
)
(120,623
)
Fair value gain on derivative instruments
(5,668
)
(877
)
(35,610
)
(16,356
)
Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
(686
)
—
(1,068
)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
103,666
$
93,941
$
296,489
$
274,207
(1) Includes Allied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment for interest expense of $nil and $nil for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively (September 30, 2021 - $180 and $190, respectively).
(2) Includes Allied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment for fair value loss on investment properties of $8,056 and $6,794 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively (September 30, 2021 - fair value loss on investment properties of $888 and $730, respectively).
Net income excluding fair value adjustments, financing prepayment costs and impairment
The following table reconciles Allied's net income and comprehensive income to net income excluding fair value adjustments, financing prepayment costs and impairment, a non-IFRS measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net income and comprehensive income
$
46,743
$
107,185
$
333,971
$
283,230
Fair value loss (gain) on investment properties and investment properties held for sale
9,463
(75,965
)
(105,737
)
(121,353
)
Fair value gain on derivative instruments
(5,668
)
(877
)
(35,610
)
(16,356
)
Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
(686
)
—
(1,068
)
—
Financing prepayment costs
—
37,728
—
51,889
Impairment of residential inventory
15,729
—
15,729
—
Net income excluding fair value adjustments, financing prepayment costs and impairment (1)
$
65,581
$
68,071
$
207,285
$
197,410
(1) The comparative figure for the prior period has been revised to be calculated on an IFRS basis.
Same Asset NOI
Same asset NOI, a non-IFRS measure, is measured as the net operating income for the properties that Allied owned and operated for the entire duration of both the current and comparative period. Same asset NOI of the assets held for sale for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 consists of one investment property that Allied classified as held for sale. The following tables reconcile Allied's same asset NOI to operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
Three months ended
Change
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
$
%
Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
$
84,373
$
84,895
$
(522
)
(0.6
)%
Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
$
1,199
$
2,090
$
(891
)
(42.6
%)
Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI
$
67
$
86
$
(19
)
(22.1
%)
Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
$
85,639
$
87,071
$
(1,432
)
(1.6
%)
Acquisitions
10,036
274
9,762
Dispositions
99
384
(285
)
Lease terminations
29
443
(414
)
Development fees and corporate items
2,040
3,061
(1,021
)
NOI
$
97,843
$
91,233
$
6,610
7.2
%
Amortization of improvement allowances
(8,295
)
(8,183
)
(112
)
Amortization of straight-line rents
2,860
879
1,981
Operating income, proportionate basis
$
92,408
$
83,929
$
8,479
10.1
%
Less: investment in joint venture
734
387
347
89.7
%
Operating income, IFRS basis
$
91,674
$
83,542
$
8,132
9.7
%
Nine months ended
Change
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
$
%
Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
$
252,873
$
251,660
$
1,213
0.5
%
Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
$
2,728
$
4,573
$
(1,845
)
(40.3
)%
Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI
$
234
$
242
$
(8
)
(3.3
)%
Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
$
255,835
$
256,475
$
(640
)
(0.2
)%
Acquisitions
22,485
940
21,545
Dispositions
1,324
1,155
169
Lease terminations
352
1,013
(661
)
Development fees and corporate items
7,514
8,898
(1,384
)
NOI
$
287,510
$
268,481
$
19,029
7.1
%
Amortization of improvement allowances
(24,636
)
(24,165
)
(471
)
Amortization of straight-line rents
4,602
3,588
1,014
Operating income, proportionate basis
$
267,476
$
247,904
$
19,572
7.9
%
Less: investment in joint venture
1,818
1,318
500
37.9
%
Operating income, IFRS basis
$
265,658
$
246,586
$
19,072
7.7
%
Funds from operations ("FFO") and Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")
The following tables reconcile Allied's net income to FFO, FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, AFFO, and AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, which are non-IFRS measures, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
Three months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Change
Net income and comprehensive income
$
46,743
$
107,185
$
(60,442
)
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale
9,463
(75,965
)
85,428
Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments
(5,668
)
(877
)
(4,791
)
Impairment of residential inventory
15,729
—
15,729
Incremental leasing costs
2,233
1,918
315
Amortization of improvement allowances
8,137
8,095
42
Amortization of property, plant and equipment (1)
125
—
125
Adjustments relating to joint venture:
Adjustment to fair value on investment properties
8,056
888
7,168
Amortization of improvement allowances
158
88
70
Interest expense(2)
356
358
(2
)
FFO
$
85,332
$
41,690
$
43,642
Condominium marketing costs
101
119
(18
)
Financing prepayment costs
—
37,728
(37,728
)
Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
(686
)
—
(686
)
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
84,747
$
79,537
$
5,210
Amortization of straight-line rents
(2,758
)
(609
)
(2,149
)
Regular leasing expenditures
(4,123
)
(8,394
)
4,271
Regular maintenance capital expenditures
(534
)
(637
)
103
Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures)
(1,563
)
(1,342
)
(221
)
Recoverable maintenance capital expenditures
(2,159
)
(2,153
)
(6
)
Adjustment relating to joint venture:
Amortization of straight-line rents
(102
)
(270
)
168
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
73,508
$
66,132
$
7,376
Weighted average number of units (3)
Basic
139,762,081
127,260,451
12,501,630
Diluted
139,765,373
127,447,002
12,318,371
Per unit - basic
FFO
$
0.611
$
0.328
$
0.283
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
0.606
$
0.625
$
(0.019
)
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
0.526
$
0.520
$
0.006
Per unit - diluted
FFO
$
0.611
$
0.327
$
0.284
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
0.606
$
0.624
$
(0.018
)
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
0.526
$
0.519
$
0.007
Pay-out Ratio
FFO
71.6
%
129.8
%
(58.2
%)
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
72.1
%
68.0
%
4.1
%
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
83.2
%
81.8
%
1.4
%
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Change
Net income and comprehensive income
$
333,971
$
283,230
$
50,741
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale
(105,737
)
(121,353
)
15,616
Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments
(35,610
)
(16,356
)
(19,254
)
Impairment of residential inventory
15,729
—
15,729
Incremental leasing costs
6,802
5,789
1,013
Amortization of improvement allowances
24,187
24,176
11
Amortization of property, plant and equipment (1)
125
—
125
Adjustments relating to joint venture:
Adjustment to fair value on investment properties
6,794
730
6,064
Amortization of improvement allowances
449
(11
)
460
Interest expense (2)
1,012
1,480
(468
)
FFO
$
247,722
$
177,685
$
70,037
Condominium marketing costs
413
465
(52
)
Financing prepayment costs
—
51,889
(51,889
)
Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
(1,068
)
—
(1,068
)
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
247,067
$
230,039
$
17,028
Amortization of straight-line rents
(4,018
)
(2,780
)
(1,238
)
Regular leasing expenditures
(11,101
)
(13,924
)
2,823
Regular maintenance capital expenditures
(1,625
)
(2,761
)
1,136
Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures)
(4,761
)
(4,052
)
(709
)
Recoverable maintenance capital expenditures
(3,952
)
(5,273
)
1,321
Adjustment relating to joint venture:
Amortization of straight-line rents
(584
)
(808
)
224
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
221,026
$
200,441
$
20,585
Weighted average number of units (3)
Basic
135,908,624
127,259,634
8,648,990
Diluted
135,990,362
127,403,570
8,586,792
Per unit - basic
FFO
$
1.823
$
1.396
$
0.427
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
1.818
$
1.808
$
0.010
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
1.626
$
1.575
$
0.051
Per unit - diluted
FFO
$
1.822
$
1.395
$
0.427
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
1.817
$
1.806
$
0.011
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
$
1.625
$
1.573
$
0.052
Pay-out Ratio
FFO
71.9
%
91.3
%
(19.4
%)
FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
72.1
%
70.6
%
1.5
%
AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
80.6
%
81.0
%
(0.4
%)
(1) Property, plant and equipment relates to owner-occupied property.
(2) This amount represents interest expense on Allied's joint venture investment in TELUS Sky and is not capitalized under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC's definition of FFO.
(3) The weighted average number of units includes Units and Exchangeable LP Units. The Exchangeable LP Units are classified as equity in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as non-controlling interests.
Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition and the expected impact of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "forecast", “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Allied’s actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the effect of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and the factors described under “Risk Factors” in Allied’s Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedar.com. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Allied has no obligation to update such statements.
About Allied
Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael Emory
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-0643
memory@alliedreit.com
Tom Burns
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
(416) 977-9002
tburns@alliedreit.com
Cecilia Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com