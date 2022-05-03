U.S. markets closed

Allied Announces Voting Results From the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Allied Properties REIT
3 min read
Allied Properties REIT
Allied Properties REIT

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) (“Allied”) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 3, 2022 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 111,952 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 102,748,545 units, representing 80.3% of Allied’s total issued and outstanding units as at the record date of March 15, 2022.

1. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied’s management information circular dated March 25, 2022 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Matthew Andrade

101,837,594

99.71

%

297,925

0.29

%

Kay Brekken

99,825,686

97.74

%

2,309,933

2.26

%

Gerald R. Connor

96,926,556

94.90

%

5,209,063

5.10

%

Lois Cormack

99,820,011

97.73

%

2,315,608

2.27

%

Gordon R. Cunningham

87,051,999

85.23

%

15,083,620

14.77

%

Michael R. Emory

101,853,271

99.72

%

282,348

0.28

%

Toni Rossi

101,854,009

99.73

%

280,010

0.27

%

Stephen L. Sender

101,851,544

99.72

%

283,975

0.28

%

Jennifer A. Tory

99,831,503

97.74

%

2,304,061

2.26

%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

102,571,148

99.83%

177,297

0.17%

3. Amendment to the Declaration of Trust

The resolution authorizing amendments to Allied’s amended and restated declaration of trust was approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

101,998,147

99.87%

137,472

0.13%

4. Reconfirmation of Unitholder Rights Plan

The resolution reconfirming and approving the unitholder rights plan of Allied was approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the reconfirmation and approval of the unitholder rights plan as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

98,373,649

96.32%

3,761,970

3.68%

5. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory “Say-on-Pay” resolution on Allied’s approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

87,365,152

85.54%

14,770,467

14.46%

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Emory
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


