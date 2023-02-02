Allied Copper Announces Termination of Klondike Option Agreement

Allied Copper Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the “Company” or “Allied”) announced today that it has terminated its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Klondike Property, pursuant to an option agreement among Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd., Tarsis Resources US Inc., Alianza Minerals Ltd. and Allied Copper dated December 3, 2021 (the “Option Agreement”). In accordance with the Option Agreement, the Company has given notice for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective immediately.



The terms of the Option Agreement were announced in the Company’s press release dated December 7, 2021. Upon termination of the Option Agreement, Allied Copper is required to maintain the mineral claims that comprise the Klondike Property in good standing for a period of two years, which is expected to cost approximately $43,000.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF), is a growth-oriented, battery-metals focused exploration company whose strategy is to acquire and develop low-cost and potentially high-growth battery metals assets that represent key inputs needed to support the global energy transition, located in ESG-friendly jurisdictions. Allied Copper’s core assets include a partnership agreement to earn-in on the copper-focused Stateline Property in Utah, and, via the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Volt Lithium Corp., approximately 400,000 acres of mines and minerals permits in the Rainbow Lake area of Alberta, specifically targeting lithium found in the brines of the Keg River formation. Allied Copper is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business and are sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable value for shareholders. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to subscribe for Allied Copper’s news releases and other corporate updates by visiting the Company’s website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

