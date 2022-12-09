ALLIED COPPER COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF VOLT LITHIUM CORP.

Allied Copper Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the “Company” or “Allied Copper”), is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares (“Volt Shares”) of Volt Lithium Corp. (“Volt”), pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) dated October 31, 2022, among each of the shareholders of Volt (collectively, the “Vendors”) and the Company (the “Acquisition”). Volt holds approximately 400,000 acres of mines and minerals permits in the Rainbow Lake area of Alberta, specifically targeting lithium found in the brines of the Keg River formation.

As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company issued 38,880,000 common shares in the capital of Allied Copper (the “Consideration Shares”) to the Vendors, representing a ratio of 1.92 Consideration Shares for each Volt Share held by the Vendors, rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Consideration Shares have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Agreement, Alex Wylie, a Vendor, has been appointed as the President of Allied Copper. Directors J. Campbell Smyth and David Eaton have resigned from the board, and have been replaced by Marty Scase, a Vendor, and Mr. Wylie.

Mr. Wylie brings a proven track record of founding and building high-growth businesses in the energy industry as well as expertise in finance and capital markets. Originally from Toronto and a graduate of Western University with a degree in Economics, Mr. Wylie earned his CPA CA designation in 1993.

Mr. Scase brings more than 20 years experience in the energy industry and is currently President & CEO of Sterling Chemicals, based in Calgary.

The continued appointment of each of the directors of the Company will be considered and voted upon by shareholders of the Company at its next annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) which, pursuant to the Agreement, will be held by no later than January 31, 2023.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper and/or gold assets in the Western U.S. The Company’s strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied Copper’s management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Investors and/or readers may sign up for updates on the Company’s website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

