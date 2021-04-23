Allied Corp Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information and Comments on Recent Promotional Activities

KELOWNA, British Columbia, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues announces that the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information and wishes to make the following statements regarding recent sponsored news and marketing activities concerning its shares of common shares traded on the OTCQB market.



On April 22, 2021, OTC Markets Group (“OTC Markets”) sent the Company a copy of a promotional newsletter published by Financial News Now.com on April 16, 2021 (the “Article”) and requested comment from the Company. The Article, originally published on March 08, 2021 sets out recent current events in the cannabis and psilocybin industry, a description of the Company’s business, and matters relating to investment in the Company. This website is owned by IDR Marketing. Inc. (“IDR”). IDR, which was retained by the Company to assist with financial marketing efforts in order to increase investor awareness within North America. The Company recognizes that the Article coincided with higher than average trading volume in the Company's common shares and believes that activity can fairly be attributed to several factors, namely, its announcement of the Company gaining approval for exportation (see press release of the Company dated April 20, 2021), additional news of some material advancements of the Company’s business plan (see press releases dated April 15, 2021, March 31, 2021 and March 23, 2021) and the initiation of a broad investor awareness campaign undertaken by the Company. Since its public listing on the OTCQB Exchange in September, 2019 and as previously disclosed by news release by the Company on March 05, 2021, the Company has engaged IDR to provide financial marketing, public relations services, social media support and/or other related services.

In addition, the Company was unaware of an additional article published on April 21, 2021 before receiving it from OTC Markets. The Company did not have knowledge of nor editorial control of the content of the April 21, 2021 Article and was unaware of that publication. The Company is not aware of any effect on trading activity from this article and does not know the source of the promotion.

IDR’s engagement is to factually tell the Company’s story in an accretive and transparent manner. Statements made in the promotional materials are not materially false and/or misleading. The factual information provided in the promotional material, which was extracted from the Company’s public disclosure, website and press releases, is accurate, however, any opinions expressed by the author are his alone as the Company had no right of edit or control over those opinions.

After reasonable inquiry, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any of its directors and control persons, its officers, directors, any shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities, or any third-party service providers that may have, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities, other than that which has been disclosed in this news release.

After reasonable inquiry of management, the directors, control persons, and any third-party service providers, the Company, its officers, directors, any controlling shareholders, or any third-party service providers (in connection with the Article) have not sold nor purchased the Company’s securities within the past 90 days.

Since its public listing, the Company has not issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance. All of such convertible notes were issued with fixed conversion prices which exceeded the then-current market for the stock.

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international heath company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development of innovative plant- and mushroom-based therapeutic products.

Investor Relations:

ir@allied.health

1-877-255-4337

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada or “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events, plans or results, and may include information regarding the Company’s objectives, goals, strategies, future revenue or performance and capital expenditures, and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by the use of terminology such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “pending,” “in process,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on the Company’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward looking statements in this press release include the following: that Allied is leveraging the conditions in its Colombia grow operation and future Kelowna location to support its Research and Development efforts; that Allied is making important strides forward to position itself as a leader in the medical cannabis space, that Allied intends to make a series of proposed trademark and other intellectual property protection filings, as part of the Company’s Intellectual Property and Pharma Development (IP&PD) Strategy, statements respecting the joint development, manufacturing, and introduction of TACTICAL RELIEF™ branded products, and the use of proceeds from the offering of convertible notes.

There can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information in this release include: the Company’s exposure to legal and regulatory risk; the effect of the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Canada and Colombia on the medical cannabis industry is unknown and may significantly and negatively affect the Company’s medical cannabis business; that the medical benefits, viability, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of cannabis are not as currently expected; that adverse changes or developments affecting the Company’s main or planned facilities may have an adverse effect on the Company; that the medical cannabis industry and market may not continue to exist or develop as anticipated or the Company may not be able to succeed in this market; risks related to completion of the greenhouse construction in Colombia, risks related to market competition; risks related to the proposed adult-use cannabis industry and market in Canada and Colombia including the Company’s ability to enter into or compete in such markets; that the Company has a limited operating history and a history of net losses and that it may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; risks related to the Company’s current or proposed international operations; risks related to future third party strategic alliances or the expansion of currently existing relationships with third parties; that the Company may not be able to successfully identify and execute future acquisitions or dispositions or successfully manage the impacts of such transactions on its operations; risks inherent to the operation of an agricultural business; that the Company may be unable to attract, develop and retain key personnel; risks resulting from significant interruptions to the Company’s access to certain key inputs such as raw materials, electricity, water and other utilities; that the Company may be unable to transport its cannabis products to patients in a safe and efficient manner; risks related to recalls of the Company’s cannabis products or product liability or regulatory claims or actions involving the Company’s cannabis products; risks related to the Company’s reliance on pharmaceutical distributors; that the Company, or the cannabis industry more generally, may receive unfavourable publicity or become subject to negative consumer or investor perception; that certain events or developments in the cannabis industry more generally may impact the Company’s reputation or its relationships with customers or suppliers; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate insurance coverage in respect of the risks that it faces, that the premiums for such insurance may not continue to be commercially justifiable or that there may be coverage limitations and other exclusions which may result in such insurance not being sufficient; that the Company may become subject to liability arising from fraudulent or illegal activity by its employees, contractors, consultants and others; that the Company may experience breaches of security at its facilities or losses as a result of the theft of its products; risks related to the Company’s information technology systems; that the Company may be unable to sustain its revenue growth and development; that the Company may be unable to expand its operations quickly enough to meet demand or manage its operations beyond their current scale; that the Company may be unable to secure adequate or reliable sources of necessary funding; risks related to, or associated with, the Company’s exposure to reporting requirements; risks related to conflicts of interest; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to the Company’s potential exposure to greater-than-anticipated tax liabilities; risks related to the protection and enforcement of the Company’s intellectual property rights, or the intellectual property that it licenses from others; that the Company may become subject to allegations that it or its licensors are in violation of the intellectual property rights of third parties; that the Company may not realize the full benefit of the clinical trials or studies that it participates in; that the Company may not realize the full benefit of its licenses if the licensed material has less market appeal than expected and the licenses may not be profitable; as well as any other risks that may be further described in and the risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure including its Management's Discussion and Analysis sections in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov.

Although management has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information in this presentation, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information in this presentation. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers and viewers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date of this release or the date indicated, regardless of the time of delivery of the presentation. The Company disclaims any intention, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.



