Allied Global Marketing Continues UK + EU Expansion

Chief Executive Officer Clint Kendall announces launch of Partnership Marketing division in London office. Company taps former Compare The Market Partnership Leader Melanie Wills as Head of UK/European Partnerships.

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading entertainment and lifestyle marketing agency Allied Global Marketing is pleased to announce their continued global expansion with the launch of their Partnership Marketing division in London. To support the agency's continued growth in the UK and European markets, the company has tapped industry leader Melanie Wills to be Vice President, UK/European Partnership Marketing, as announced today by Allied's Chief Executive Officer, Clint Kendall.

Melanie Wills' headshot

Based in London and reporting to Erin Corbett, Senior Vice President, Global Partnership Marketing as well as working closely with Adam Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer and Seán Roberts, Vice President, UK and Ireland, Wills is an experienced partnerships specialist with a history of working in the digital and entertainment industries. Together with Corbett, Wills will build the London-based Partnership Marketing team, which will offer services such as in-kind and licensed promotions, sponsorships, product placement, and brand ambassadors/talent acquisition from both a global and local market perspective. Additional staffing announcements are expected later this year.

"We are thrilled to continue our international expansion with the addition of Wills and other new Partnership Marketing experts in London," commented Kendall. "Offering our services on a global basis with local market knowledge is a cornerstone of our overall growth strategy. This move enables us to expand our Partnership Marketing reach for our U.S.-based clients, and gain access to new clients based in the UK and Europe as well."

Corbett added, "Our clients have been searching for a global solution for their Partnership Marketing needs. With many agencies supporting only one market, the Allied global and local approach is a significant differentiator, giving clients an advantage over their competitors. Moreover, we couldn't have found a better person to help us accomplish our goals than Melanie Wills."

Story continues

Corbett will continue to oversee the agency's Global Partnership Marketing division from Los Angeles. She launched the Partnership Marketing division at Allied in 2010, and over the past twelve years, the team has generated billions of dollars' worth of earned and paid media value for their clients. Current client accounts in North America include Prime Video, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Focus Features, Princess Cruises, Relic Entertainment, Tencent, NCSOFT, BenQ, WildBrain (Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies) and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto among others. Current clients in the UK and EU markets include Tencent, SEGA Europe Ltd., and others yet to be announced.

In addition to Allied's Partnership Marketing footprint in London, the agency plans to continue to expand localized teams in Allied's current offices in Sydney (APAC), Miami (LATAM) and more in the months to come.

Prior to joining Allied, Wills was Head of Partnerships for CompareTheMarket.com, a UK price comparison website for insurance products that is part of the BGL Group. Before that, she was at London-based agency Lime Communications as Account Director on the Twentieth Century Fox Europe business.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied's global team of specialists, over 400 strong across 23 offices in North America and Europe, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. The Allied advantage consists of a truly global approach to our client services. With boots on the ground in countries across the world, clients are given a wholistic approach with localized solutions and activations.

To learn more, visit www.alliedglobalmarketing.com

(PRNewsfoto/Allied Global Marketing)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-global-marketing-continues-uk--eu-expansion-301633405.html

SOURCE Allied Global Marketing