U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    -0.77 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0190
    -0.3100 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,745.50
    -3,165.65 (-4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.26
    -44.39 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Allied Health Training Provider Boosts Adult Learner Completion Rates through Success Coaching

·5 min read

Futuro Health is tackling the healthcare talent shortage by retraining thousands of adult workers for allied health careers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuro Health, a nonprofit organization with a mission to grow the number of credentialed allied health workers to meet the high demand, today announced early completers from an ambitious new initiative to upskill thousands of working adults for in-demand healthcare roles. In collaboration with InsideTrack and a network of education providers, Futuro Health engaged a corps of success coaches to help aspiring healthcare workers balance career training with the complexities of work, family and personal commitments.

InsideTrack logo
InsideTrack logo

"There are more than 10 million open jobs for the 8.4 million unemployed adults in the U.S., many of whom are low-income adults who are still experiencing long-term unemployment and underemployment. Allied health training offers a pathway that can help these individuals to upskill and reskill for meaningful work in fast-growing healthcare roles," said Van Ton-Quinlivan, CEO of Futuro Health. "Our focus is to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes while opening up economic opportunities for working adults, and we bring together great partners who can support adults in their education journey."

Nationally, there are more than five million allied healthcare professionals in the U.S. representing approximately 60% of all healthcare workers. Healthcare providers are reporting sharp increases in demand for credentialed allied health professionals, with an additional 500,000 workers needed by 2024 in California alone and 2.3 million needed nationally. Meanwhile, the so-called "Great Resignation" has hit the healthcare sector particularly hard, with disproportionately high numbers of health and medical professionals leaving the industry due to burnout—further increasing demand for skilled talent.

Futuro Health's unique model is helping to tackle the crisis of the growing skills shortage in health care by accelerating pathways to allied health careers. The program is specifically designed to serve the needs of the diverse population of working adults, starting in California: the average age of Futuro Health students is 30, 76% are women, 87% are from racially or ethnically diverse backgrounds, and 36% are bilingual.

Established in January 2020 with a $130 million commitment from Kaiser Permanente and SEIU-UHW, the organization's goal is to graduate 10,000 new licensed or credentialed allied healthcare workers by 2024 in order to meet growing labor market demand. In its first year of operation, nearly 1,700 students enrolled—outpacing the organization's early goals for enrollment. Already, 413 students have successfully completed training pathways in health IT, advanced telehealth and medical assisting. Alina B. attended the Medical Assisting program at Concorde North Hollywood thanks to Futuro Health: "I left my job to pursue this opportunity and get my Medical Assistant certification. I am working now and love it....I am happy, and my family is happy."

Since its inception, Futuro Health has teamed with InsideTrack to deploy a corps of student success coaches, called Navigators, who work with over 4,000 Futuro Health students each month to navigate the non-academic barriers to success. The Navigators help each learner mitigate the financial barriers and balance family, work, and other time commitments that can upend students' plans to complete additional education and training. Learners receive ongoing support and coaching, provided at no cost to them, along with other intensive student supports, from the point of enrollment through completion.

"Working learners often lack the support, navigation and impartial information needed to balance the complex and overlapping demands of full- or part-time work, family, and career training," said Kai Drekmeier, co-founder and chief development officer at InsideTrack. "To make good on the promise of short-term and accelerated training programs, we need to provide adult learners the comprehensive support they need to thrive during their training so they emerge prepared for the next step of their career journey."

For more information or to enroll, please visit futurohealth.org.

About Futuro Health: Futuro Health improves the health and wealth of communities by growing the largest network of credentialed allied health workers in the nation starting in California. We believe investing in education and skills training and retraining results in better-paying jobs for workers, better service for patients and better workers for employers to hire. Kaiser Permanente and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) partnered to establish Futuro Health in January 2020 with a $130 million commitment.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is passionate about helping all learners achieve their education and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. Since 2001, we've served 2.6 million learners, partnering with more than 250 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, persistence, completion and career readiness. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, with proven outcomes for every type of learner — from traditional to adult, part-time to full-time, online to in-person — including first generation students and those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We also work with partners to build internal coaching capacity through staff training and professional services — designed to sustain advances in-house for lasting, scalable impact. InsideTrack is a part of Strada Collaborative, a mission-driven nonprofit. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on Twitter @InsideTrack and LinkedIn @InsideTrack.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-health-training-provider-boosts-adult-learner-completion-rates-through-success-coaching-301406189.html

SOURCE InsideTrack

Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J&J Offered Talc Victims $4 Billion to Settle Claims Months Before Unit’s Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Months before putting one of its units into bankruptcy, Johnson & Johnson offered $4 billion to settle with victims of its talc-based powder -- twice the amount it’s now proposing to pay through a forced resolution, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Indus

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • GlobalFoundries IPO: 5 things to know about the chip company going public in a semiconductor shortage

    GlobalFoundries Inc. is billing itself as the largest silicon wafer supplier not dependent upon China and Taiwan in an initial public offering planned during a global semiconductor shortage, but that doesn't mean the business will be U.S.-controlled --- nor profitable.

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • Textron Aviation keeping vaccination rate to itself

    Both Textron Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems are requiring vaccination due to their role as federal contractors.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Mattel says supply snags will not steal Christmas this year

    Mattel Inc raised its 2021 sales forecast on Thursday, saying it would overcome industry-wide shipping disruptions to ring in a strong holiday season steered by Barbie and Hot Wheels. The company has pulled forward production, contracted more ocean freight capacity and secured access to additional ports to keep up supply during the most crucial time of the year for toymakers, Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz told Reuters. While demand for toys is at an all-time high, severe global supply chain bottlenecks have threatened to keep store shelves empty this holiday season, leaving retailers and suppliers scrambling for ways to speed up product shipments.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • How One Australian Coal Giant Turned China’s Ban Into a Win

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ban on Australian coal imports has proved a boon for Sydney-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc., one of the world’s top producers of the metallurgical variety that’s key to steelmaking.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • Activision Says 40 Employees Disciplined Over Misconduct Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said more than 20 employees have “exited” and at least 20 others have received disciplinary action as part of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct over the past three months. Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase I

  • The Retail Worker Shortage: Why Are Companies Having Trouble Hiring?

    Multiple factors are causing labor shortages and the retail industry is getting hit the hardest.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • 'There is absolutely concern around the globe’ over inflation: Accenture CEO

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss inflation worries and the health of the global economy.

  • Novavax Shares Plunge on Report of Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report in Politico said the pharmaceutical company was having difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards.