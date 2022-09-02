U.S. markets closed

ALLIED-LOCKE INDUSTRIES, INC. PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

·2 min read

DIXON, Ill., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied-Locke Industries, Inc. ("Allied-Locke") discovered an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain employees, dependents of employees and customers. While Allied-Locke is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information in relation to the incident, it is providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their personal information should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

Allied-Locke discovered suspicious activity related to some of its computer systems. Allied-Locke immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor had the ability to access certain files stored on our network between November 8, 2021 and November 14, 2021. Therefore, Allied-Locke undertook a comprehensive review of the contents of the data determined to be at risk to assess the information present and to whom it related.

On March 10, 2022, Allied-Locke determined the potentially impacted files contained information related to certain individuals. Allied-Locke subsequently had to review its internal records to locate mailing addresses for much of the affected population. This review was completed on July 15, 2022.

The information impacted by this event varied by individual but may include name, Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, medical information, health insurance information, and date of birth.

Allied-Locke is mailing notice letters to affected individuals for whom they have a valid mailing address. Interested individuals can find additional information about the event at https://www.alliedlocke.com/. You may also write to Allied-Locke at 1088 Corregidor, Green River Industrial Park, Dixon, IL 61021.

Allied-Locke takes the security of information in its care very seriously. Upon learning of this issue, Allied-Locke immediately took steps to secure its network and conducted a diligent investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. Allied-Locke also worked with third-party specialists to strengthen the security of its systems.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-locke-industries-inc-provides-notice-of-data-event-301616145.html

SOURCE Allied-Locke Industries, Inc.

