Allied OMS Expands Footprint in California to Nine Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practices

Allied OMS's expansion in California grows the company's network to 34 surgeons practicing out of 28 locations in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Allied OMS - a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space - is pleased to announce its expansion in California with three new partnerships:

"We look for visionary and entrepreneurial oral and maxillofacial surgeons who are invested in the future of OMS and patient care," said Ryan Graham, COO of Allied OMS. "These California-based doctors exemplify that spirit. We look forward to helping them maximize the value of their practices."

Unlike the traditional private equity or private equity-backed group model, the doctor-members of Allied OMS collectively own the organization - creating a doctor-owned private equity vehicle in which doctors are in charge of their economic future. Doctors merge their practice with Allied and in exchange receive centralized services, accounting and finance, marketing support, and business development. More importantly, they join a platform of like-minded OMS practices unified for collective power and are prepared for an eventual sale via Allied's proprietary private equity preparedness model.

Dr. Gennady Landa, DDS, MD, and Dr. Alexei Mizin, DMD, both practice at Alameda Oral Surgery Group in Burbank, Newhall Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Group in Santa Clarita Valley, and Antelope Valley Oral Surgery in Lancaster; they are joined by the well-established names of Dr. Keith Radack, DDS in Burbank and Dr. John Scaramella, DDS in Santa Clarita. All three practices treat a wide variety of problems related to the mouth, teeth, and facial regions. The doctors practice the full scope of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery with expertise ranging from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to maxillofacial pathology and trauma, including techniques designed to rebuild bone structure with minimal surgical intervention.

Allied OMS, Thursday, July 14, 2022, Press release picture

"Allied OMS shares our vision for the growth of our practices and the OMS industry," said Dr. Landa. "Their unique model and deep knowledge of private equity position us for operational and economic benefit over the next few years."

"There's no doubt that consolidation is here, and OMS practices are attractive to traditional private equity groups and private equity-backed organizations, but I was looking for a different option," said Dr. Mizin. "Allied OMS puts doctors at the helm of the private equity entity - the entity that would otherwise buy our practices. With the Allied model, we get to benefit directly from that unique structure in the short term and even more in the long run."

The addition of the three California practices to Allied OMS's network marks 17 surgeons and 14 locations in California. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Allied OMS has a network of 34 surgeons serving patients out of 28 locations across California, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by the doctors in its network and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity™. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership™; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit http://www.alliedoms.com.

AboutAlameda Oral Surgery Group

Alameda Oral Surgery Group is dedicated to providing the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery that encompasses surgical procedures of the mouth and jaws, ranging from wisdom teeth extraction, dental implants, bone grafting, orthognathic or jaw corrective surgery, TMJ surgery, facial trauma, oral pathology and more. Located in Burbank, Calif., the team in Alameda's state-of-the-art surgical and anesthesia facilities use cutting-edge surgical techniques and offers various anesthesia options for optimal patient comfort. Learn more at https://alamedaoralsurgerygroup.com/.

About Newhall Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Newhall Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery specializes in surgical procedures of the mouth and jaws, including dental implants, bone grafts, wisdom teeth, impacted teeth surgery, oral pathology, facial trauma, sleep apnea, cleft palate, and more. Serving patients out of their Santa Clarita, Calif. office, the team at Newhall is dedicated to treating patients on a personal level and make gentle and compassionate care a top priority. Learn more at https://newhalloralsurgery.com/.

About Antelope Valley Oral Surgery

Antelope Valley Oral Surgery treats patients in need of wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, jaw surgery, and treatment relating to facial trauma, among the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery procedures. Located in Lancaster, Calif., the team combines science, healthcare, and technology to improve oral health outcomes and provide the highest standard of care for every patient. Learn more at https://www.avoralsurgery.com/.

