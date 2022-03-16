U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,310.75
    +48.75 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,841.00
    +309.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,683.00
    +231.25 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.90
    +25.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.13
    +1.69 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.20
    -9.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    -3.20 (-10.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3400
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,449.48
    +1,932.34 (+5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.00
    +38.73 (+4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.12
    +84.42 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Allied Payment Network Partners with Bankjoy to Offer Superior Digital Payment Tools

·2 min read

Collaboration Helps Credit Unions Attract and Drive Loyalty Among Members with Fast, Easy-to-Use Money Movement Technology

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile payment services to community financial institutions, announced its partnership with Royal Oak, Mich.-based Bankjoy, a leading online and mobile banking provider for credit unions. Bankjoy will integrate Allied's digital money movement products into its digital banking offerings.

Credit union members using Bankjoy's online or mobile banking platform will have seamless access to Allied's full suite of digital payment products, including FlexPay bill pay with eBills and PicturePay®, the financial industry's first mobile click-and-pay app; A2A and P2P payments; small business payments; digital document storage; and loan payments from external lending institutions.

Allied and Bankjoy sought a partnership to help credit unions respond to mounting competition from alternative payments sources, including BigTech and retail organizations, many of which offer other financial products like depository accounts.

Allied's payments technology attracts new members and fosters engagement via a centralized payments hub that is easily accessed from a credit union's digital or mobile banking environment. Allied pioneered real-time digital payments to billers and individuals, which further enhances the user experience and provides greater financial wellness.

"Partnering with Allied is a natural choice," said Weiwei Duncan, COO of Bankjoy. "They share the same mission as Bankjoy — helping community-focused small FIs stay competitive in this fast-changing banking landscape."

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's innovative suite of online and mobile bill pay channels include solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, online loan payments and bitcoin, among others. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

About Bankjoy

Royal Oak, Mich.-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including membership application, online banking, mobile banking, online loan application, conversational AI, statements and more. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Y Combinator-, Bessemer Venture Partner- and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-payment-network-partners-with-bankjoy-to-offer-superior-digital-payment-tools-301503419.html

SOURCE Allied Payment Network

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Stocks Surge as China Pledge Revives Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged Wednesday and U.S. futures climbed as China’s vow to stabilize battered markets lifted sentiment after weeks of worries about war and high inflation. Treasury yields rose ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift W

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • China Vows to Keep Markets Stable, Support Foreign Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing issued a strong promise for policies to boost financial markets and stimulate economic growth as it responded to a market sell-off over risks from the property market, overseas listings and internet companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.