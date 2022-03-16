Allied Payment Network Partners with Bankjoy to Offer Superior Digital Payment Tools

Collaboration Helps Credit Unions Attract and Drive Loyalty Among Members with Fast, Easy-to-Use Money Movement Technology

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile payment services to community financial institutions, announced its partnership with Royal Oak, Mich.-based Bankjoy, a leading online and mobile banking provider for credit unions. Bankjoy will integrate Allied's digital money movement products into its digital banking offerings.

Credit union members using Bankjoy's online or mobile banking platform will have seamless access to Allied's full suite of digital payment products , including FlexPay bill pay with eBills and PicturePay®, the financial industry's first mobile click-and-pay app; A2A and P2P payments; small business payments; digital document storage; and loan payments from external lending institutions.

Allied and Bankjoy sought a partnership to help credit unions respond to mounting competition from alternative payments sources, including BigTech and retail organizations, many of which offer other financial products like depository accounts.

Allied's payments technology attracts new members and fosters engagement via a centralized payments hub that is easily accessed from a credit union's digital or mobile banking environment. Allied pioneered real-time digital payments to billers and individuals, which further enhances the user experience and provides greater financial wellness.

"Partnering with Allied is a natural choice," said Weiwei Duncan, COO of Bankjoy. "They share the same mission as Bankjoy — helping community-focused small FIs stay competitive in this fast-changing banking landscape."

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's innovative suite of online and mobile bill pay channels include solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, online loan payments and bitcoin, among others. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com .

Story continues

About Bankjoy

Royal Oak, Mich.-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including membership application, online banking, mobile banking, online loan application, conversational AI, statements and more. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Y Combinator-, Bessemer Venture Partner- and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-payment-network-partners-with-bankjoy-to-offer-superior-digital-payment-tools-301503419.html

SOURCE Allied Payment Network