Allied Provides Office Leasing Update for Toronto Development Properties

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”)(TSX:AP.UN) today provided a leasing update for two of its Toronto development properties, QRC West, Phase II, and The Well. “This leasing activity reflects continued demand on the part of a broad spectrum of knowledge-based organizations for distinctive urban workspace in Toronto,” said Michael Emory, Allied’s President and CEO. “The activity is also entirely consistent with the leasing velocity that we’ve seen accelerate across our portfolio since the third quarter of last year.”



QRC West, Phase II

This development property effectively expands QRC West to the southwest corner of Queen Street West and Peter Street. Currently under construction and scheduled for completion in 2023, the building will be comprised of 77,434 square feet of office GLA and 15,700 square feet of retail GLA and will be fully integrated with QRC West, Phase I, which Allied completed in 2015. The building is registered under the LEED® green building rating system and is targeting LEED® Gold certification.

Allied has leased the entire building, 93,134 square feet of GLA, to a leading American educational institution for a term of 12 years. The user plans to animate the ground level of the building in a way that will add vitality to Queen West in particular and the Downtown West submarket generally.

The Well

This mixed-use development property is a 50/50 joint venture between Allied and RioCan REIT (“RioCan”) that includes 1,172,001 of office GLA. At the end of the second quarter of this year, the office GLA was 86% leased to nine knowledge-based organizations. Allied and RioCan are now finalizing lease transactions for an additional 122,809 square feet of office GLA with four new users. If these lease transactions are successfully completed, the office GLA at The Well will be 96.5% leased to 13 knowledge-based organizations.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

