U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2242
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1100
    +0.1500 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,023.70
    +129.02 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.04
    -1.89 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Allied Universal® Announces Three Acquisitions, Continues Strategic Growth in North America and Internationally

·3 min read

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading security and facility services company, is continuing its global expansion with the acquisition of three companies located in New York, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Allied Universal (PRNewsfoto/Allied Universal)
Allied Universal (PRNewsfoto/Allied Universal)

The largest of the three companies, International Protective Service Agency, is headquartered in New York, NY, and provides comprehensive security and event services for clients located throughout New York and New Jersey. IPSA founder and owner Jerry Heying, as well as its 350 employees, will be joining the Allied Universal team this year.

"I'm excited to welcome the IPSA employees to the Allied Universal team. With a shared focus on customer service and integrated security solutions, I look forward to a seamless transition," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones.

Heying added: "We are excited to become a part of the world's top security provider. Through this action, we will be able to provide our clients with enhanced service offerings, and our employees will have access to additional career opportunities thanks to Allied Universal's promote-from-within culture."

The other two companies are located in Europe and will bring expanded density and scale to existing patrol and response divisions of Allied Universal's international business, G4S.

CQB Beveiliging B.V. (CQB) provides patrol and response services to customers in the Netherlands. This will strengthen G4S Netherlands' business in Eindhoven in the southwest part the country.

Kronjyllands Vagtservice A/S (KRV) is a local patrol and response business that will enhance existing services to customers in Denmark.

"Allied Universal is the global leader in security services with a long and successful track record of organic and inorganic growth in North America and now internationally. These strategic acquisitions expand our global footprint and allow us to continue providing value to the customers and communities we serve throughout the world." Jones said.

During the first half of 2022, Allied Universal announced seven acquisitions – three in North America and four internationally. In 2021, Allied Universal acquired 10 companies, including G4S. These acquisitions are consistent with Allied Universal's growth strategy and growing international presence.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Our 2021 acquisition of G4S expanded our footprint and infrastructure on a global and local level. Through a global workforce of approximately 800,000 people, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues of approximately $20 billion world-wide and operations in 90 countries, we have the resources to deploy efficient processes and systems to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-universal-announces-three-acquisitions-continues-strategic-growth-in-north-america-and-internationally-301571303.html

SOURCE Allied Universal

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Crypto rout continues to batter bitcoin

    The deepening crypto market rout stoked fears that further selling could materialise among investors that have borrowed to boost their holdings.

  • Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article we present the list of Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the Louis Navellier is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks in 2022. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) represent some of the biggest purchases of energy stocks made by […]

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump, Bitcoin At $20,000; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • 10 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 low-price blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. We are halfway into 2022, and what at first was a stock market recovering from pandemic-related aftershocks, is now […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and income investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. Market downturns and rising inflation rates across the globe have left most businessmen and […]

  • The Stock Market’s Selloff Will Eventually End. Bet On It.

    A decline in earnings could be the next shoe to drop for investors. But it’s all a prelude to the best buying opportunity in decades.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $118 Billion Buying These 3 Stocks Over the Past 6 Years

    Riding Warren Buffett's coattails to riches has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 9 Stocks

    In this article we’ll take a look at why Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 9 Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 4 Stocks. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) are just a few of the major tech […]

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Summer

    Warren Buffet is widely acknowledged to be one of the greatest investors of all time. Buffett's research capabilities are legendary -- luckily, you don't need to spend thousands of hours researching these companies like Buffett has in order to invest like him. Here are three of Buffett's favorite stocks that you can load up on this summer.

  • Ruble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble surged to a seven-year high, extending a rally that Russia wants to curb and sparking a debate in Moscow on whether the central bank should target an “optimal” exchange rate.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a Scrapy

  • Is the U.S. stock market closed today? What investors need to know on Juneteenth.

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in America. Officially known as the Juneteenth National Independence Day, it became a federal holiday last July, when legislation was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Juneteenth, which is celebrated annually by many on June 19, is a day marking the end of slavery in the U.S. It was on that date in 1865 that Union Gen. Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation to the people of Galveston, Texas, roughly 2½ years after the proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863.

  • Insiders made the right call by buying US$1.1m Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock this year, currently sit on US$30k profit

    Insiders who purchased Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be...