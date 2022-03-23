U.S. markets closed

Allied Universal(R) Launches Global Acquisition Growth Strategy With First International Purchase Since G4S; Acquires UK-Based T.S.S. CEO Says More Acquisitions and Financial News To Come As Allied Universal Continues Strategic Growth Across the Globe

·2 min read

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Allied Universal®, the world's top corporate security services company, continues its strategic growth as G4S Secure Solutions UK, an Allied Universal company, has announced the acquisition of T.S.S. (Total Security Services). This purchase strengthens the company's position as a major UK provider of security services, with industry leading talent, expertise and market coverage.

TSS, a family-owned business with over 6,500 front line staff providing service to some of the UK's largest retailers, has more than $170 million in revenue.

"In the past 25 years, Allied Universal has grown from a $12 million company to a $20 billion company, becoming the global leader in security services," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO at Allied Universal. "TSS is the first major inorganic investment in our international business. Our team is reviewing additional opportunities in the US and internationally, and we look forward to continuing our acquisition growth strategy."

Ashley Almanza, Executive Chairman, Allied Universal International commented "We are delighted to welcome TSS to the Allied Universal family. Allied Universal and TSS have compatible cultures and a common focus on innovation, technology and service excellence for our customers. We are confident that the combination of our UK security businesses will deliver tangible benefits for customers and employees and we look forward to working with the TSS leadership team to realize these benefits."

About Allied Universal
Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through our vast global network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues at approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

Media Contacts:

Sherita Coffelt, Allied Universal Vice President, Communications - North America
Phone: 714-943-8872
Email: Sherita.coffelt@aus.com

Nancy Thompson, Vorticom, Inc.
Phone: 212-532-2208
Email: nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694451/Allied-UniversalR-Launches-Global-Acquisition-Growth-Strategy-With-First-International-Purchase-Since-G4S-Acquires-UK-Based-TSS-CEO-Says-More-Acquisitions-and-Financial-News-To-Come-As-Allied-Universal-Continues-Strategic-Growth-Across-the-Globe

