Is Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Allient's estimated fair value is US$20.11 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Allient's US$26.40 share price signals that it might be 31% overvalued

Our fair value estimate is 49% lower than Allient's analyst price target of US$39.33

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$54.0m US$39.4m US$31.7m US$27.6m US$25.3m US$24.0m US$23.3m US$22.9m US$22.9m US$23.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -19.45% Est @ -12.95% Est @ -8.40% Est @ -5.21% Est @ -2.98% Est @ -1.42% Est @ -0.33% Est @ 0.44% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% US$49.3 US$32.8 US$24.1 US$19.2 US$16.0 US$13.9 US$12.3 US$11.0 US$10.0 US$9.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$198m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$23m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.6%– 2.2%) = US$320m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$320m÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= US$128m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$326m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$26.4, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Allient as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.470. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Allient

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Allient, there are three additional elements you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Allient you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Future Earnings: How does ALNT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

