Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Allient is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$46m ÷ (US$597m - US$95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Allient has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Allient compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Allient.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Allient doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 9.1%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Allient is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 4.8% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Allient we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

