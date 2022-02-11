Alligator Bioscience AB: Year End report January-December 2021
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTIMIZE-1 Phase II - On Track and Moving Forward
"During the fourth quarter 2021, Alligator reached several key milestones in our pre-clinical, clinical, and partnered programs. Our priorities continue to be shaped by the rising need for cancer drug therapies that are safer and more effective."
Søren Bregenholt
CEO Alligator Bioscience AB (publ)
Significant Events: October - December 2021
First patient dosed in the Phase II clinical trial of AC101 (HLX22), out-licensed to Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. and AbClon, Inc.
Proof-of-concept Phase I clinical trial was initiated to assess the safety and efficacy of mitazalimab in combination with MesoPher, an experimental dendritic cell vaccine, in patients with pancreatic cancer, led by investigators at Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics co-authored a poster on ALG.APV-527, presented by Aptevo at SITC Annual Meeting 2021.
Alligator presented three posters at the SITC Annual Meeting 2021, on Neo-X-PrimeTM, ATOR-1017, and OPTIMIZE-1.
The company successfully carried out an oversubscribed Rights Issue raising approximately SEK 257 million, before transaction costs.
The company announced a trial update and early readout for ATOR-1017, confirming biomarker, safety, and tolerability data.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
October-December 2021
Net sales, SEK 5.2 million (-)
Operating profit/loss, SEK -36.9 million (-34.1)
Profit/loss for the period, SEK -36.8 million (-34.5)
Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.17 (-0.48)
Cash flow for the period, SEK 198.8 million (-33.2)
Cash and cash equivalents, SEK 278.1 million (103.3)
January-December 2021
Net sales, SEK 12.9 million (4.4)
Operating profit/loss, SEK -141.6 million (-144.3)
Profit/loss for the period, SEK -141.7 million (-143.3)
Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.64 (-2.01)
Cash flow for the period, SEK 174.7 million (9.4)
Cash and cash equivalents, SEK 278.1 million (103.3)
The full report is attached as PDF available on the company's website: https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/investors/financial-reports/
Conference call/webcast
Alligator will host a conference call today, February 11, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. CEST for investors, analysts and media, where CEO Søren Bregenholt and CFO Marie Svensson will present and comment on the Interim Report. The conference call will be held in English.
The conference call will be broadcast live on the web and can be accessed via the link:
Alligator Bioscience, Audiocast with teleconference, Q4, 2021 | Financial Hearings
Dial-in numbers:
SE: +46850558357
UK: +443333009271
US: +16467224957
For further information, please contact:
Julie Silber, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46-540 82 23
E-mail: jur@alligatorbioscience.com
This information is such information as Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CEST on February 11, 2022.
About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime™, with MacroGenics Inc. and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY™ bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out licensed programs include AC101, in phase II development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.
For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.
