Alligator Bioscience Announces Commencement of a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania Led by Dr. Gregory Beatty

·2 min read
In this article:
LUND, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced the initiation a sponsored research collaboration to study biomarker data from Alligator's OPTIMIZE-1 study with the University of Pennsylvania's (UPENN) Pancreatic Cancer Research Center.

Gregory Beatty, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology, UPENN, will serve as the faculty investigator for the sponsored Research agreements. Data analysis by Dr. Beatty and his team will be conducted at the Beatty Laboratory at UPENN.

The priority of Dr. Beatty's study will be to apply their analytical capabilities on data collected on patients receiving mFOLFIRINOX in combination with mitazalimab, Alligator's agonistic CD40 antibody. The UPENN study is a part of Alligator's OPTIMIZE-1 clinical trial, an open-label, multi-center phase 1B/I I trial assessing the clinical efficacy of mitazalimab in combination with chemotherapy (mFOLFIRINOX) in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Enrollment of OPTIMIZE-1 is planned for up to 67 patients.

"The addition of the UPENN study, conducted by a researcher of Dr. Beatty's caliber, to Alligator's on-going OPTIMIZE-1 trail is very exciting. The resulting data will provide additional and valuable insight into the clinical development opportunities for mitazalimab in a patient population with high unmet medical needs," said Alligator's CEO, Søren Bregenholt. "We are also thrilled to welcome Dr. Beatty as a scientific advisor to Alligator."

For further information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46-540 82 23
E-mail: jur@alligatorbioscience.com

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime™, with MacroGenics Inc. and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY™ bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out licensed programs include AC101, in phase II development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-announces-commencement-of-a-sponsored-research-agreement-with-the-university-of,c3488513

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3488513/1522167.pdf

Alligator UPENN Study-Optimize-1 v5 ENG

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alligator-bioscience-announces-commencement-of-a-sponsored-research-agreement-with-the-university-of-pennsylvania-led-by-dr-gregory-beatty-301463555.html

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience

