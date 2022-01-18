U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

Alligator Bioscience Announces OPTIMIZE-1 Trial Update: Cohort Fully Dosed with No Adverse Effects Reported

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced an update on the on-going OPTIMIZE-1 clinical Phase Ib/II trial with the company's lead asset, mitazalimab. All patients in the 450 µg/kg cohort have been dosed and there have been no adverse effects related to study medication has been reported. Dosing of the 900 µg/kg cohort has been initiated. The Phase 1b part of the study is expected to be completed during Q1 2022.

OPTIMIZE-1, an open-label, multi-center phase Ib/II study is assessing the safety and efficacy of mitazalimab in combination with chemotherapy, mFOLFIRINOX, in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. First patient was dosed in Q3 2021 (press release). The study is designed to take full advantage of mitazalimab efficacy and tolerability profile administering higher and more frequent doses than competing molecules. This increases the likelihood of demonstrating clinical benefit to patients as a potential first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with mFOLFIRINOX. Patient recruitment is ongoing in sites France and Belgium. The study aims to enrol 67 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

"I am happy to report that we continue to make great progress with our OPTIMIZE-1 trial," comments Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "We look forward to keeping the market regularly updated as the project advances."

The safety readout for OPTIMIZE-1 is expected to be announced in Q1 2022, with the interim readout in Q4 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46-540 82 23
E-mail: jur@alligatorbioscience.com

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime™, with MacroGenics Inc. and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY™ bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out licensed programs include AC101, in phase II development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

