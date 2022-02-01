U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

Alligator Bioscience Appoints Sumeet Ambarkhane MD as Chief Medical Officer

·2 min read

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), today announces the appointment of Sumeet Ambarkhane, MD, as its Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Sumeet will provide medical leadership and direction in the development of Alligator's best-in-class preclinical and clinical pipeline, including Alligator's lead assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist currently in Phase II clinical development, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist in Phase I.

Sumeet is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of drug development experience in academia and in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Sumeet has a proven track record of advancing investigational medicines including immunotherapy-biologics, from early phases of development through regulatory approvals and adoption into clinical practice.

Sumeet comes to Alligator from MorphoSys AG, where he served as their Senior Global Program Medical Director. At MorphoSys AG, he led the clinical development for its hemato-oncology programs, including tafasitamab (Monjuvi®), which was granted breakthrough therapy designation and subsequently an accelerated approval by FDA, in addition to conditional approval by EMA. Prior to MorphoSys, Sumeet spent seven years at UCB Pharmaceuticals, assuming roles of increasing responsibility and across geographies for the company's immunology and neurology drug development portfolio.

Sumeet holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Medical Doctorate degrees in medicine and clinical pharmacology from Seth G.S. Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital, University of Mumbai in India.

"We are thrilled to welcome a professional of Sumeet's caliber to the Alligator team," says Søren Bregenholt, CEO, Alligator Bioscience. "His in-depth expertise in medical science, clinical development, experience from global regulatory submissions, and product registrations will significantly strengthen our efforts to further advance our novel immune-oncology pipeline."

For further information:

Julie Silber, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +: +46 46-540 82 23

E-mail: jur@alligatorbioscience.com

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime™, with MacroGenics Inc. and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY™ bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out licensed programs include AC101, in phase II development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-appoints-sumeet-ambarkhane-md-as-chief-medical-officer,c3495848

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3495848/1527747.pdf

Sumeet Announcement - ENG FINAL

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alligator-bioscience-appoints-sumeet-ambarkhane-md-as-chief-medical-officer-301472326.html

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience

