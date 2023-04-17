Allina Health Partners with Epic-based KeyCare Platform for 24 X 7 Virtual Care

KeyCare Virtualist providers can access and share patient data with Allina Health care teams through the Epic platform

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first and only Epic-based virtual care company, announced today its partnership with Allina Health to deliver high-quality virtual care with licensed providers whenever and wherever patients need it. Allina Health patients can access care by scheduling a virtual visit through the Allina Health MyChart patient portal.

KeyCare is an Epic-based virtual care platform designed to help forward-thinking health systems improve access and quality by expanding their virtual care options for patients. With KeyCare, health systems can easily augment their care teams and widen their digital front doors. KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based platform. (PRNewsfoto/KeyCare)

Allina Health is a nonprofit health system that cares for individuals, families, and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The health system comprises 12 hospital campuses, 65 primary care clinics, 14 urgent care centers, 27,000 employees, 4,200 physicians, and 2,600 community volunteers.

"Allina Health strives to deliver care in the most convenient and cost-effective ways for patients," said Jennifer McAnnany, MBA, RN, Director of Operations - Urgent Care, Virtual Care & Convenience Care, Allina Health. "Our partnership with KeyCare enables us to increase access to our telehealth services and provide patients with care when and where they need it, including overnight or when they are out of state, without disrupting any of the technology and operations we currently have in place."

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity, and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which easily and safely connects to other Epic-based health systems.

KeyCare Virtualist healthcare providers have secure access to a patient's Allina Health data while providing care and completing encounter details on KeyCare's Epic platform. Visit information is then seamlessly shared with members of the patient's Allina Health care team.

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with Allina Health. They have been a leader in the Epic community for many years and we look forward to advancing the future of virtual care with such an innovative system," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "And this starts with immediately helping them improve patient convenience and quality by expanding access to their digital front door."

About KeyCareKeyCare is an Epic-based virtual care platform designed to help forward-thinking health systems improve access and quality by expanding their virtual care options for patients. KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based platform. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand care coverage, and then may add other virtual health services based on their virtual care initiatives. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 12 hospital campuses, 15 retail pharmacies, and many specialty care centers and specialty medical services, home care, and emergency medical transportation services. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

