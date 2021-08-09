Alline Salon Group Expands Salons Throughout Michigan

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alline Salon Group, the largest franchisee of Regis Corporation with nearly 400 salons throughout the Midwest, has acquired four additional Supercuts in Michigan. The salons are located in Livonia, Bloomfield Hills, Rochester Hills and Lake Orion, and will be folded into Alline Salon Group's existing structure.

Alline Salon Group (ASG) successfully navigated the pandemic despite government-mandated shutdowns in the spring of 2020.

"Despite the challenges of the past year facing us and countless others in the salon industry, we continued to look for opportunities to grow and expand," said Mike Sarafa, co-founder, and CEO of Alline Salon Group. "We're excited to have these four new locations in Michigan, and we are eager to serve customers with exceptional, affordable hair service."

ASG had previously acquired 384 Regis-owned salons in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. The group successfully operates under its three core franchise brands: Supercuts, Cost Cutters and Holiday Hair. To date, ASG is the largest global franchise partner for Regis Corporation and the largest individual franchisee for each of the brands.

As a growth-oriented company, ASG prides itself on being an employer of choice. The team is devoted to the success of its employees, salons and clientele. ASG salons strive to create an exceptional customer experience from start to finish through a culture that is friendly, trendy, high energy and professional. The leadership team leverages more than 185 combined years of experience in the hospitality, wireless and other retail industries focused on driving growth in a competitive environment.

Alline Salon Group is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit allinesalongroup.com.

