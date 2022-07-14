U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Allios Named Company for Best Career Growth

·2 min read

FRISCO, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allios, a national supply chain solutions provider for the telecommunications industry, has been named a company for Best Career Growth by Comparably, a workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform.

Gaby Saliby, CEO of Allios, 2022

Comparably administers surveys over a 12-month period to current employees at thousands of companies across the country. The award reflects top marks for Allios in several workplace experience categories, including compensation, leadership, work-life balance, career growth and benefits, among others.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Allios is a national company that provides digitized supply chain solutions to its customers' most complex project demands. Allios enables its clients to see and manage each aspect of their projects in real-time, streamlining project variables and driving down costs.

"We are honored to be named a company for Best Career Growth," said Gaby Saliby, Chief Executive Officer of Allios. "Maintaining a culture that cultivates and rewards talented and motivated employees who seek to build their careers is central to our corporate philosophy," Saliby continued. "We have several employees, including those in leadership positions, who started with us as entry-level trainees and worked their way into upper management. Career mobility is very important to us, and we seek to provide our employees ample opportunities to advance," Saliby added.

Allios offers training programs to entry- and mid-level employees who have recently graduated or who are new to the supply chain industry, in addition to multiple culture- and team-building activities throughout the year.

"Allios' spot on our list of companies that offer the Best Career Growth nationwide is proof of the company's dedication to providing its employees an excellent opportunity to build and shape their careers," said Comparably Chief Executive Officer Jason Nazar.

The Allios team always has spots for highly motivated individuals looking to build their career in supply chain. Visit the Allios careers page for open positions in your area.

About Allios

Allios is a U.S.-based supply chain company headquartered in Frisco, Texas that specializes in digital supply chain solutions and advanced logistics for the telecom industry. Allios harnesses the power of data to proactively meet customers' constantly developing demands and provide complete transparency into their projects. For more information about Allios, visit allios.io.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories—based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education—it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information about Comparably's awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

Press Contact:  
Hanna Nayak 
hanna.nayak@intelgica.com 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allios-named-company-for-best-career-growth-301587036.html

SOURCE Allios

