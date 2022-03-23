U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

ALLITE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH THE HONG KONG POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY TO ESTABLISH RESEARCH PROJECTS ON ALLITE SUPER MAGNESIUM ALLOY

·3 min read

HONG KONG, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allite International Limited (AIL) and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) announced the establishment of R&D works in a number of research projects to further explore the application horizon of Allite Super Magnesium (ASM) Alloy. This initiative aims to uncover advanced magnesium-based materials development for net shape manufacturing, including, among other areas, metal foams and composites, novel bonding systems for joining, welding, surface engineering and non-destructive quality inspection. This collaborative effort will also deliver differentiating research and development in the e-transportation space such as electric vehicles, e-bikes and other products.

Such R&D activities coincide with Hong Kong's commitment to developing a more comprehensive and sustainable Innovation and Technology ecosystem to achieve re-industrialization in Hong Kong, tapping on opportunities globally including in the Greater Bay Area.

Officially established in 2018, Allite International Limited is fully dedicated to the creation of new magnesium materials, beginning with the proprietary development of highly advanced magnesium alloy products since 2006. The unique properties of ALLITE® Super Magnesium™ make it a premium choice for a wide variety of industries and applications. Today, AIL's passionate team of engineers, chemists, metallurgists, and partners around the world work to provide the latest innovations and capabilities to organizations throughout the globe — including clients in consumer electronics, lightweight electric vehicles, outdoor sports and more.

"We are thrilled at what our shared efforts will bring to industries and organizations around the globe," says Bailey Liu, Chairman, Allite International Limited. "The Hong Kong Polytechnic University brings 85 years of knowledge and achievements in interdisciplinary research and impactful innovations."

"The partnership with Allite International Limited will leverage our unique strengths in R&D activities, bridging the gap between research and businesses while accelerating the University's innovation efforts with magnesium alloys and processing techniques," says Ir. Professor H. C. Man, Dean of PolyU's Faculty of Engineering. The research work will be carried out by the Net-shape Manufacturing Technology Unit under the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering as well as the Research Institute for Advanced Manufacturing at PolyU.

To learn more about Allite International Limited, visit www.AlliteInc.com

An illustration presents a special tooling system and its 2500T equipment by tube hydroforming process with ALLITE &#xae; Super Magnesium&#x002122; in position
An illustration presents a special tooling system and its 2500T equipment by tube hydroforming process with ALLITE ® Super Magnesium™ in position
Examples of black-coloured bike-frame components to be demonstrated after hydroforming ALLITE &#xae; Super Magnesium&#x002122;
Examples of black-coloured bike-frame components to be demonstrated after hydroforming ALLITE ® Super Magnesium™

About Allite International Limited

Founded in 2018, Allite International Limited (AIL), a Hong Kong based company, is a full-service material sciences organization that develops and manufactures high-performance products made of proprietary metal alloys for industries around the globe. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with R&D and production facilities in Mainland China, and marketing offices in US, UK and Mainland China, AIL supplies proprietary magnesium-based material sciences consulting, produces semi-fabricated products, including extrusion, forging, rolling and forming, and provides custom engineering, manufacturing, and fabrication on a global scale.

An inaugural investor in the Jintan Economic and Technological Development Zone, Allite International Limited created and produces ALLITE® Super Magnesium™, a premium alloy that is the lightest of all structural materials and is diversely appealing across vast industries where weight, performance and efficiency are critical. Considered to be the most eco-friendly and sustainable metal in the world, magnesium is 100% recyclable, dissolves naturally leaving no trace, and has widespread natural occurrence with unlimited reserves.

About The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

With 85 years of proud tradition and ranking among the world's top 100 institutions, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) aspires to be a leading university with world-class research and education.

PolyU is a home for educating thinkers, discoverers, innovators and communicators in delivering positive impact. The University is committed to nurturing tomorrow's leaders today, through a holistic education that provides graduates unrivaled placements to thrive in communities, industries and businesses.

PolyU strives in interdisciplinary research and impactful innovations to address real-world challenges. The University's researchers are developing breakthrough ideas, fostering sustainability, lifting economic outcomes and improving communities' lives for the benefit of Hong Kong, the Nation and the world.

PolyU website: https://www.polyu.edu.hk/

SOURCE Allite International Limited

