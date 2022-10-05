Allkem - Mt Cattlin Resource Drilling Update
BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the resource extension drilling program currently underway at its Mt Cattlin spodumene operation in Western Australia.
The drilling program consists of three phases as described below:
Phase 1 – drilling within the US$900 2NW pit shell converting resource to reserve (planned 49 holes, 11,120 metres). Underway – ~77% complete.
Phase 2 – drilling to the north and down dip of the US$900 2NW pit shell to test resource extensions outside of the US$900 2NW pit (planned 80 holes, 19,125 metres) and within the US$1,100 pit shell. Underway – ~55% complete.
Phase 3 – drilling in the SW of the mine tenements to test additional targets and prospects (18 holes, 2,440 metres). To be undertaken in late 2022/early 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Phase 1 drilling is targeting to convert 3.2Mt of Resource to Reserves. Intercepts within this pit include high grade zones with large thicknesses such as 12m at 2.46% Li2O and 15m at 1.91% Li2O
Phase 2 drilling and assay results demonstrate resource extension potential to the north of the current pit with high grade intercepts in the lower pegmatite, including 9m at 2.98% Li2O and 7m at 1.86% Li2O
Phase 1 and 2 drilling at 2NW pit is on target for completion by end of October and a consultant has been engaged to immediately commence a study to convert mineral resources to Ore Reserves for scheduling, mine planning and detailed pit design
Mt Cattlin’s Mineral Resource tonnage recently increased 21% to 13.3Mt @ 1.2% Li2O and 131 ppm Ta2O5
INTERIM DRILLING RESULTS
Allkem commenced a three-phase resource extension program in mid-April that targets 147 holes for approximately 32,685 metres of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling.
As of 14 September, 81 holes drilled for a total of 19,177 metres were complete and assay results for 47 drillholes were available.
Highlights from the assays of the upper pegmatite include:
Drillhole
From(m)
To(m)
Thickness(m)
Li2O%
Ta2O5ppm
NWRC186
81
89
8
1.41
105
NWRC204
87
95
8
1.59
128
NWRC211
79
91
12
2.46
53
NWRC212
86
101
15
1.91
72
NWRC238
89
105
16
1.73
92
NWRC241
99
112
13
1.51
115
All significant assays are tabulated in the appendix.
Figure 1: Intercepts to the north of the US$1,100 whittle shell show potential for mineral resource expansion.
Highlights from the lower pegmatite include:
Drillhole
From(m)
To(m)
Thickness(m)
Li20%
Ta2O5ppm
NWRC128
215
227
12
1.91
218
NWRC129
213
222
9
1.43
177
NWRC131
237
245
8
1.85
176
NWRC137
203
212
9
1.59
286
NWRC138A
239
249
10
1.69
247
NWRC147
191
201
10
1.16
128
NWRC154
189
199
10
1.01
124
NWRC156
202
211
9
1.39
434
NWRC158
220
229
9
0.98
73
NWRC164
192
201
9
0.76
36
NWRC175
228
239
11
2.15
126
NWRC176
232
243
11
0.97
175
NWRC179
179
191
12
1.66
608
NWRC186
181
193
12
1.35
93
NWRC188
209
221
12
1.34
99
NWRC190
216
228
12
1.66
261
NWRC191
216
226
10
1.94
171
NWRC192
229
239
10
2.08
378
NWRC197
204
216
12
1.32
79
NWRC200
232
241
9
2.98
414
NWRC202
246
257
11
1.01
483
NWRC203
166
177
11
1.92
164
NWRC242
221
231
10
1.76
281
Pegmatite mineralisation to this point generally aligns with the existing geological model and of those assays returned to date and lithia (Li2O) content is consistent with historic (pre-2022) assays in the North West pit area of Mt Cattlin. Given the tendency for “pinch and swell” in pegmatite mineralisation, definitive conclusions are not possible at this stage, however geological logging and assay results to date are highly encouraging.
A typical cross section at northing 224160E (MGA 94) in Figure 1 shows ongoing thick pegmatite development down dip from the US$650 (Ore Reserve) pit shell and the USD 1,100 Whittle shell.
All drill hole collars for assay results are presented in Figure 2 and Appendix: Table 1.
Given the executed orientation of the drilling, assay intercepts reported are broadly true width.
Figure 2: Drilling progress as of 14 September 2022 and location relative to USD 1,100 pit shell and current NW pit design and cut-back.
Next steps
The Phase 1 resource infill program at 2NW pit is on target for completion by the end of October and Perth based consultants Entech have been appointed to project manage an open pit, cut-back feasibility level study and execution.
Planning is underway for follow-up reverse circulation and diamond drilling, for the purposes of extension, geotechnical and metallurgical studies.
The study is anticipated to commence in October and aims to convert in-situ mineral resources (as announced on 25 August 2022) to Ore Reserves for scheduling, mine planning and detailed pit design in a NW pit.
Additionally, a scoping study continues to evaluate the potential for either opencut or underground development of further resource extensions from Phase 2 drilling.
On completion of the drilling at the NW pit, the focus will shift to Phase 3 and further definition in the SW part of the reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction (RPEEE) footprint and lead to programs that test pegmatite continuity in areas previously not included in resource and mineral resource modelling. These programs will continue towards the end of the year and extend onto exploration leases as conditions and permitting allows.
This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.
APPENDIX 1 – DRILL HOLE INFORMATION AND ASSAY RESULTS
All significant intercepts with a minimum cut-off 0.4% Li2O%; minimum 4m interval; maximum 2m of internal waste are presented separately in Tables 2 and 3 below.
Table 2: Significant intercepts - upper pegmatite body (61)
Drillhole
From (m)
To (m)
Metres
Li2O%
Ta2O5ppm
Pegmatite Body
NWRC128
157
161
4
1.27
78
61
NWRC131
183
188
5
0.96
100
61
NWRC147
130
136
6
0.82
85
61
NWRC154
115
120
5
1.28
146
61
NWRC155
121
125
4
1.59
57
61
NWRC156
138
142
4
1.14
107
61
NWRC157
146
150
4
0.9
158
61
NWRC164
118
122
4
1.3
83
61
NWRC172
75
82
7
1.54
93
61
NWRC174
150
155
5
0.93
38
61
NWRC175
162
166
4
0.86
77
61
NWRC179
83
88
5
1.74
182
61
NWRC186
81
89
8
1.41
105
61
NWRC188
122
126
4
1.5
73
61
NWRC190
138
142
4
0.97
110
61
NWRC200
185
192
7
1.12
31
61
NWRC201
194
200
6
1.39
352
61
NWRC203
77
82
5
1.11
94
61
NWRC204
87
95
8
1.59
128
61
NWRC211
79
91
12
2.46
53
61
NWRC212
86
101
15
1.91
72
61
NWRC216
129
133
4
0.47
113
61
NWRC238
89
105
16
1.73
92
61
NWRC241
99
112
13
1.51
115
61
Table 3: Significant intercepts - lower pegmatite body (62). Minimum cut-off 0.4% Li2O%; minimum 4m interval; maximum 2m of internal waste
Drillhole
From (m)
To (m)
Metres
Li2O%
Ta2O5ppm
Pegmatite Body
NWRC122
236
240
4
0.95
77
62
NWRC123
249
253
4
1.33
77
62
NWRC128
215
227
12
1.91
218
62
NWRC129
213
222
9
1.43
177
62
NWRC131
237
245
8
1.85
176
62
NWRC137
203
212
9
1.59
286
62
NWRC138A
239
249
10
1.69
247
62
NWRC147
191
201
10
1.16
128
62
NWRC153
161
166
5
0.81
148
62
NWRC154
189
199
10
1.01
124
62
NWRC155
191
197
6
0.45
126
62
NWRC156
202
211
9
1.39
434
62
NWRC158
220
229
9
0.98
73
62
NWRC164
192
201
9
0.76
36
62
NWRC172
168
174
6
0.88
143
62
NWRC175
228
239
11
2.15
126
62
NWRC176
232
243
11
0.97
175
62
NWRC179
179
191
12
1.66
608
62
NWRC186
181
193
12
1.35
93
62
NWRC188
209
221
12
1.34
99
62
NWRC189
214
218
4
1.55
80
62
NWRC190
216
228
12
1.66
261
62
NWRC191
216
226
10
1.94
171
62
NWRC192
229
239
10
2.08
378
62
NWRC197
204
216
12
1.32
79
62
NWRC200
232
241
9
2.98
414
62
NWRC201
243
250
7
1.86
457
62
NWRC202
246
257
11
1.01
483
62
NWRC203
166
177
11
1.92
164
62
NWRC209
241
245
4
0.93
133
62
NWRC211
173
177
4
0.61
103
62
NWRC216
214
218
4
0.47
85
62
NWRC242
221
231
10
1.76
281
62
APPENDIX 2 – RESOURCE AND RESERVE TABLES
Mt Cattlin Mineral Resource at 30 June 2022
Category
Tonnage
Grade
Grade
Contained metal
Contained metal
Net Variance to
Mt
% Li2O
ppm Ta2O5
(‘000) t Li2O
lbs Ta2O5
%
Measured
In-situ
-
-
-
-
-
-100
%
Indicated
In-situ
4.5
1.3
135
59
1,339,000
-6
%
Stockpiles
2.4
0.8
122
19
646,000
-20
%
Inferred
In-situ
6.4
1.3
131
83
1,850,000
121
%
Total
13.3
1.2
131
161
3,835,000
21
%
Notes: Reported at cut-off grade of 0.4% Li2O contained within a pit shell generated at a spodumene price of USD1,100 at 6% Li20. The preceding statements of Mineral Resources conforms to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) 2012 edition. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes. Excludes mineralisation classified as oxide and transitional. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures. RPEEE is defined as reasonable prospects for eventual economic evaluation.
Mt Cattlin Ore Reserve at 30 June 2022
Category
Tonnage
Grade
Grade
Contained metal
Contained metal
Variance to 2021
Proven
-
-
-
-
-
%
-100
%
Probable
2NW only
3.3
1.12
105
37.0
764,000
-30
%
Stockpiles
2.4
0.80
122
19.0
646,000
-20
%
Total
5.8
0.98
113
56.0
1,410,000
-28
%
Notes: Reported at cut-off grade of 0.4% Li2O within current mine design. The preceding statements of Ore Reserves conforms to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) 2012 edition. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes. Reported with 17% dilution and 93% mining recovery. Revenue factor US$650/tonne applied. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.
